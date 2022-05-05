Here's why ApeCoin price could retrace to 12
Apecoin price has disproportionate wave structure. One more drop could occur into $12. ApeCoin price has rallied 20% into today's high at $17.66. Despite the impressive countertrend rally, the overall downtrend looks disproportionate. The consolidations between each downslide are too similar to qualify as separate impulse waves.
ATOM must hold $18 as support to stop Cosmos from making new 2022 lows
ATOM price action has faced the same selling pressure seen across all risk-on instruments. Cosmos lost nearly 40% of its value from the beginning of April to the close of April, and that trend may continue. But extremes in the oscillators may hint at some reprieve coming soon.
Solana price displays mixed signals as bulls breach $90
Solana price current uptrend move looks questionable. If $100 is not breached, traders should expect a $77 Solana price in the future. Solana price is displaying disproportionate price action. The current downtrend looks unbalanced compared to the previous sell-off from $140 to $100.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Here's why ApeCoin price could retrace to 12
Apecoin price has disproportionate wave structure. One more drop could occur into $12. ApeCoin price has rallied 20% into today's high at $17.66. Despite the impressive countertrend rally, the overall downtrend looks disproportionate.
ATOM must hold $18 as support to stop Cosmos from making new 2022 lows
ATOM price action has faced the same selling pressure seen across all risk-on instruments. Cosmos lost nearly 40% of its value from the beginning of April to the close of April, and that trend may continue.
Solana price displays mixed signals as bulls breach $90
Solana price current uptrend move looks questionable. If $100 is not breached, traders should expect a $77 Solana price in the future. Solana price is displaying disproportionate price action. The current downtrend looks unbalanced compared to the previous sell-off from $140 to $100.
Why the current 10% rally for Cardano price could fully reverse
Cardano price has rallied 10% overnight as the price is currently trading at $0.83. The slope of the inclined price action looks rather steep, which is a questionable indication for future bullish price action. The slope of the incline is twice as steep as the entire rally that took place in mid-March.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin is likely to slide below $37,699 to collect liquidity before heading higher. BTC has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.