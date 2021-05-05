Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Altcoins, Ethereum & Bitcoin – American Wrap 05 May

The altcoin market cap has flipped its previous cycle high to support — and the last time that happened, it gained 27,623% in a year. Altcoins have delivered huge gains this year, but if they repeat their 2017 moves, hodlers may be looking at an insane 27,000% moonshot. According to popular trader Rekt Capital, those are the potential combined returns for altcoin investors if history repeats itself this year.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) continues to maintain its parabolic price action advance that began in late March. Data from crypto market aggregator Coingecko shows ETC is up almost 50% in the last 24-hour trading period as of the time of writing. Indeed, the 20th-ranked crypto by market capitalization is currently at an all-time high above $76.

Bitcoin price seems to be holding well despite Tuesday’s sudden crash. Ethereum price has kick-started its consolidation after setting up an all-time high at $3,530. Ripple price dipped below the demand zone’s lower boundary at $1.33 but showed signs of recovery.