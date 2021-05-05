Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Altcoins, Ethereum & Bitcoin – American Wrap 05 May

Altcoins just repeated a move that could launch them 27,000% higher
The altcoin market cap has flipped its previous cycle high to support — and the last time that happened, it gained 27,623% in a year. Altcoins have delivered huge gains this year, but if they repeat their 2017 moves, hodlers may be looking at an insane 27,000% moonshot. According to popular trader Rekt Capital, those are the potential combined returns for altcoin investors if history repeats itself this year.
Three reasons why the ‘other Ethereum’ has pumped 130% in the last week
Ethereum Classic (ETC) continues to maintain its parabolic price action advance that began in late March. Data from crypto market aggregator Coingecko shows ETC is up almost 50% in the last 24-hour trading period as of the time of writing. Indeed, the 20th-ranked crypto by market capitalization is currently at an all-time high above $76.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: JP Morgan CEO still not sold on cryptocurrencies, market scrambles to find support
Bitcoin price seems to be holding well despite Tuesday’s sudden crash. Ethereum price has kick-started its consolidation after setting up an all-time high at $3,530. Ripple price dipped below the demand zone’s lower boundary at $1.33 but showed signs of recovery.
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK prepares for a spike in profit-taking
Chainlink price has enjoyed an impressive bull rally over the past week that has seen it rise to new all-time highs. Now, a particular technical index shows that investors may be inclined to realized profits.
Chiliz locks in new sport collaborations while CHZ price remains bounded
Chiliz price ranges and volume profile complement the bottoming pattern. Still, the extended right shoulder defeats the symmetry of the pattern, thereby lowering the probability of a successful breakout and reaching the measured move target.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar eyes 10% rally to set up another swing high
XLM price shows extreme resilience as it tagged the demand zone extending from $0.474 to $0.503. A quick bounce from this level could set the stage for a subsequent swing high near $0.588.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.