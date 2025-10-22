Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: AAVE, Ripple & ETF – American Wrap 22 October
AAVE targets 7% breakout as Aave V4 explores unified liquidity to optimize DeFi lending
Aave (AAVE) regains bullish momentum, trading above $220 on Wednesday, as the broader cryptocurrency market generally declines. Attempts to breach the hurdle at $236 have not materialized following Friday’s sell-off to $200 and the October 10 flash crash to $80. However, a daily close above the immediate $220 level would reinforce AAVE’s short-term bullish outlook.
XRP price exhibits bearish signals as retail demand steadies
Ripple (XRP) is trading bearishly and slightly below $2.40 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border money remittance token was rejected at $2.55 on Monday, encouraging early profit booking.
ETF manager 21Shares to merge with crypto broker firm FalconX in undisclosed deal
Crypto trading broker FalconX is set to acquire asset manager 21Shares, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. The deal will see 21Shares merge with FalconX, paving the way for product expansion.
