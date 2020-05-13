Cryptocurrencies Market News: JPM offer banking services - Monero pushing higher - Ethereum 2.0 and much more

- Sentiment in the crypto space is positive on Wednesday as all of the majors trade higher.
- JPM to offer banking services to bitcoin exchanges.
- Monero is the outperformer on Wednesday pushing over 5% higher.
- Vitalik Buterin denies confirming July launch of Ethereum 2.0.
Sentiment in the crypto space is positive on Wednesday as all of the majors trade higher.
All of the major cryptocurrencies are higher mid-week as Bitcoin is over 3% in the black. The rest of the majors are in a positive mood too as Ethereum pushed 3.61% higher, Litecoin moves 1.85% to the good and XRP rises 1.77%.
There still has not been any massive spike in the price of Bitcoin following the halving event. The key high point of the day is 9200.00 and the bulls will be aiming for that point if they want to target the psychological 10K mark. On the hourly chart, the 200 period simple moving average has been used as a resistance point too and this is the second time recently the bulls have stumbled at the 200 SMA.
JPM to offer banking services to bitcoin exchanges.
Originally reported by WSJ, the USD 2.6 trillion American bank will start offering bank accounts to Gemini and Coinbase cryptocurrency exchanges. The agreement which was solidified last month, noted that J.P. Morgan will provide deposit, withdrawal and transferring services for Coinbase and Gemini customers with Automated Clearing House (ACH) infrastructure.
Monero is the outperformer on Wednesday pushing over 5% higher.
Monero has been trading well in recent session and on Wednesday pushed over 5% higher. The price has now broken the red trendline on the chart and looks set to hit the green resistance zone at 65.82. Beyond that, the high on the chart stands at 67.67 and the bulls will be looking to take this out to test the psychological 70.00 zone.
Vitalik Buterin denies confirming July launch of Ethereum 2.0.
Ethereum found Buterin has cleared up the mishap that led the market to think ETH 2.0 was coming soon than first thought. He has now since stated:
Yeah I did not say July. Perhaps the question contained the word July but I did not hear July when it was asked.
OK I definitely should have heard July in the question, it was my mistake.
My actual stance is that eth2 is ‘on track’ in that there aren’t any unexpected bumps in the road, testnets are coming along, etc, but I defer to the client devs on timelines and if they are now saying ‘Q3’ more broadly then I believe them
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin decouples and points to $10000 key level
Bitcoin has been performing relatively less than the S&P500 since the end of 2017 – historic highs of the BTC/USD pair – but that has changed in the last few sessions.
Bitcoin recovers weekly losses, aims at $10,000
BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,530, having gained over 6% in the recent 24 hours. The first digital coin recovered from the intraday low of $9,260, however, the short-term trend remains bullish.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD vulnerable to massive longs liquidations
Rumors about the upcoming launch of the long-awaited Ethereum update caused a strong growth of ETH long positions. The trend has gone parabolic and reached unsustainable levels.
BCH/USD trading between the 50-day SMA and 200-day SMA
Bitcoin Cash is battling with selling pressure as the European session commences. From an opening session of $239, BCH only managed to hit intraday highs of $241. The crypto is valued at $238 amid a growing bearish grip.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large
Bitcoin bulls have done a good job this week, however, the major aim of $10,000 remains unconquered so far. Will we see a new high of 2020 before the halving? The market sentiments say yes, the technical picture is not so straightforward.