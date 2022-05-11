- Crypto.com price is still reeling from the staking rewards debacle.
- Selling pressure is still strong, creating more difficulty for bulls to recover.
- Broad risk-off sentiment continues to generate weakness in the crypto space.
Crypto.com price hit new 2022 lows today, reaching the critical $0.20 level before bouncing back towards $0.22. Tuesday’s trading saw CRO buck the downtrend of the wider cryptocurrency market, but it did not stop sellers from taking control on the Wednesday open and pushing CRO lower.
Crypto.com price like to reverse and retest the $0.40 range
Crpyto.com price is still suffering from last week’s announcement with the curtailing of staking rewards for CRO cardholders. Despite CRO corporate walking back that decision (somewhat), price action is still depressed. However, the technicals show a reversal play is likely to occur at any moment.
From an Ichimoku perspective, a bullish corrective move is highly probable. There are massive gaps between the bodies of the daily candlestick and the Tenkan-Sen, showing massive disequilibrium and overdone selling. Additionally, Crypto.com price is near a Kumo Twist - an occurrence that can often identify where a new swing high or low may develop.
CRO/USDT Daily Ichimoku Kino Hyo Chart
Additionally, the oscillators for Crypto.com price are extremely oversold. The Optex Bands have just moved out of historical all-time lows. Likewise, the Relative Strength Index and the Composite Index show regular bullish divergence at extreme lows.
The combination of the Ichimoku time and price levels with the extreme oversold conditions in the oscillators complement a strong buy setup on the Crypto.com Point and Figure chart.
A theoretical long opportunity for Crypto.com price now exists with a buy stop order at $0.265, a stop loss at $0.23, and a profit target at $0.43. A trailing stop of two to three boxes would help protect any profit made post entry.
The theoretical long trade setup is based on a pattern in Point and Figure analysis known as a Pole Pattern. A Pole Pattern has at least five Os below a multiple bottom. The entry is at 50% of the range of the current O-column.
$0.01/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The current O-column can move as low as $0.17 before the long setup would be invalidated. Additionally, if a new column of Xs forms, then reverses with another column of Os before the 50% level is hit, the entry is invalidated. In that scenario, Crypto.com price would likely retest the $0.10 value area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Fear and despair echoes across crypto markets after Terra disaster
Bitcoin price seems to have cauterized the bleed wound after dipping below significant support levels. This brief pause in the big crypto’s downtrend has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to rebound violently to the upside.
Dogecoin price is on the verge of a 70% downturn
Dogecoin price is grappling with the lower trend line of a bullish pattern. This development comes after a wildly bullish narrative over the last few weeks. Therefore, investors need to pay attention to Bitcoin’s directional bias.
Why you should not buy the dip on Cardano yet
Cardano price has been on a massive downswing while all the altcoins were rallying. The recent bearish onslaught has made things worse for ADA holders but a further move to the downside is yet to come.
BNB price collects liquidity for an upswing to $375
BNB price followed the broader cryptocurrency and risk-on markets to a major route yesterday. Binance Coin experienced a major collapse, falling more than 17%.
Bitcoin: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50bps hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.