Invalidation of the bullish uptrend lies at the swing low, marked $0.165. If the bears breach this level, a $0.10 CRO price will be on the cards, resulting in a 45% dip from the current Crypto.com price

Crypto.com price provides a few subtle confluences, adding to the bullish countertrend idea. The CRO price looks extremely extended, having failed to retrace 50% of each decline. Secondly, a Fibonacci projection tool surrounding wave 1 into wave 2 forecasts the low at $0.16 directly with the 423.6 Fib level. The 423.6 Fib level is a common target for wave three bottoms . Lastly, the Relative Strength Index shows multiple bullish divergences on the daily chart, proposing the idea for an entry in the coming days.

Crypto.com price is showing reasons to believe in a strong countertrend rally. The bears have managed to breach considerable amounts of liquidity under a parallel channel median line as the CRO price currently trades at $0.18. The liquidity grabs could be viewed as contrarian bullish as market makers now have more control to push the price in the direction of their choice. Likely, bulls are waiting at the lower half of the trend channel, whose buy orders may not get filled as the price could begin impulsing higher.=

