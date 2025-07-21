Crypto Treasury Monday: Trump Media leads with $2 billion Bitcoin purchase, Mercurity to launch Solana reserve

Trump Media Group acquires $2 billion worth of Bitcoin as race for crypto treasuries intensifies.

The move follows Strategy's fresh purchase of 6,220 BTC, boosting its holdings to over 607,000 BTC.

Mercurity secures $200 million equity line from Solana Ventures to establish a SOL reserve.

The crypto market saw a fresh round of crypto acquisition filings from public companies on Monday, including Trump Media Group, which acquired up to $2 billion in Bitcoin, and Strategy (MSTR), which purchased 6,220 BTC for $740 million. Meanwhile, Mercurity Fintech Holding (MFH) announced it secured $200 million in equity from Solana Ventures to kickstart its Solana (SOL) treasury.

Crypto treasuries line up purchases following positive regulatory environment

Donald Trump-backed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) announced it purchased $2 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin-related securities, according to a press release on Monday. The company's Bitcoin holdings now represent two-thirds of its $3 billion in liquid assets, reflecting its new reserve model for acquiring crypto assets.

"We're rigorously implementing our publicly announced strategy and fulfilling our [B]itcoin treasury plan," said Trump Media's CEO and President Devin Nunes in the press release.

Trump Media also allocated $300 million of additional capital to an options acquisition strategy for Bitcoin-related securities. The company stated that it will continue to acquire Bitcoin and generate revenue to expand its reserve with additional cryptocurrencies.

"These assets help ensure our Company's financial freedom, help protect us against discrimination by financial institutions, and will create synergies with the utility token we're planning to introduce across the Truth Social ecosphere," Nunes added.

The move comes as more companies advance their Bitcoin treasury plans following the steps of business intelligence firm Strategy. The company said it purchased an additional 6,220 BTC for about $740 million last week, bringing its total holdings to 607,770 BTC, with an average acquisition price of $71,756 per BTC.

Likewise, NYSE-listed Sequans (SQNS) stated that it grew its Bitcoin stash to 2,317 BTC after purchasing 1,264 BTC for approximately $150 million — including fees.

NASDAQ-listed Profusa (PFSA) also revealed a securities purchase agreement with Ascent Partners Fund to raise $100 million for a Bitcoin treasury strategy. Profusa stated that it will use all the proceeds from the equity line of credit to buy Bitcoin, expecting to begin the acquisition this week.

Meanwhile, programmable blockchain tokens are also attracting attention from public companies, following President Trump's signing of the GENIUS stablecoin bill, which has improved their market sentiment.

The Ether Machine announced plans to launch a $1.5 billion Ethereum treasury strategy upon completion of a merger with Dynamix Corporation.

Additionally, NASDAQ-listed Mercurity Fintech announced it secured a $200 million equity line from Solana Ventures to launch a SOL treasury. The company aims to continue accumulating SOL, generate yield through staking and invest in tokenized finance projects on the Solana ecosystem.

Other public companies with a notable altcoin stash include SharpLink Gaming (SBET), BitMine (BMNR), Bit Digital (BTBT), DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and SOL Strategies.