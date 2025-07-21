Crypto Treasury Monday: Trump Media leads with $2 billion Bitcoin purchase, Mercurity to launch Solana reserve

- Trump Media Group acquires $2 billion worth of Bitcoin as race for crypto treasuries intensifies.
- The move follows Strategy's fresh purchase of 6,220 BTC, boosting its holdings to over 607,000 BTC.
- Mercurity secures $200 million equity line from Solana Ventures to establish a SOL reserve.
The crypto market saw a fresh round of crypto acquisition filings from public companies on Monday, including Trump Media Group, which acquired up to $2 billion in Bitcoin, and Strategy (MSTR), which purchased 6,220 BTC for $740 million. Meanwhile, Mercurity Fintech Holding (MFH) announced it secured $200 million in equity from Solana Ventures to kickstart its Solana (SOL) treasury.
Crypto treasuries line up purchases following positive regulatory environment
Donald Trump-backed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) announced it purchased $2 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin-related securities, according to a press release on Monday. The company's Bitcoin holdings now represent two-thirds of its $3 billion in liquid assets, reflecting its new reserve model for acquiring crypto assets.
"We're rigorously implementing our publicly announced strategy and fulfilling our [B]itcoin treasury plan," said Trump Media's CEO and President Devin Nunes in the press release.
Trump Media also allocated $300 million of additional capital to an options acquisition strategy for Bitcoin-related securities. The company stated that it will continue to acquire Bitcoin and generate revenue to expand its reserve with additional cryptocurrencies.
"These assets help ensure our Company's financial freedom, help protect us against discrimination by financial institutions, and will create synergies with the utility token we're planning to introduce across the Truth Social ecosphere," Nunes added.
The move comes as more companies advance their Bitcoin treasury plans following the steps of business intelligence firm Strategy. The company said it purchased an additional 6,220 BTC for about $740 million last week, bringing its total holdings to 607,770 BTC, with an average acquisition price of $71,756 per BTC.
Likewise, NYSE-listed Sequans (SQNS) stated that it grew its Bitcoin stash to 2,317 BTC after purchasing 1,264 BTC for approximately $150 million — including fees.
NASDAQ-listed Profusa (PFSA) also revealed a securities purchase agreement with Ascent Partners Fund to raise $100 million for a Bitcoin treasury strategy. Profusa stated that it will use all the proceeds from the equity line of credit to buy Bitcoin, expecting to begin the acquisition this week.
Meanwhile, programmable blockchain tokens are also attracting attention from public companies, following President Trump's signing of the GENIUS stablecoin bill, which has improved their market sentiment.
The Ether Machine announced plans to launch a $1.5 billion Ethereum treasury strategy upon completion of a merger with Dynamix Corporation.
Additionally, NASDAQ-listed Mercurity Fintech announced it secured a $200 million equity line from Solana Ventures to launch a SOL treasury. The company aims to continue accumulating SOL, generate yield through staking and invest in tokenized finance projects on the Solana ecosystem.
Other public companies with a notable altcoin stash include SharpLink Gaming (SBET), BitMine (BMNR), Bit Digital (BTBT), DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and SOL Strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BNB Price Forecast: BNB posts highest weekly close, eyes new all-time high
BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, continues to trade higher above $762 at the time of writing on Monday after closing at its highest-ever weekly level and gaining over 9% last week. Derivatives data support a bullish thesis as Open Interest (OI) hits a yearly high of $1.05 billion.
Dogwifhat Price Forecast: WIF eyes double-digit gains as Open Interest hits yearly high
Dogwifhat (WIF) edges lower by 1% at press time on Monday following its 12% rise from Sunday. The bullish run in WIF surpasses the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and targets a crucial resistance level at $1.212.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC consolidates while Ethereum and Ripple prepare for breakout
Bitcoin (BTC) is taking a breather after reaching a record high of $123,218 last week, consolidating within a tight range as traders await the next move. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are showing signs of strength, finding support around their key levels.
Top Crypto Gainers: CFX jumps 100% ahead of Mainnet release, ENA and DOGE record double-digit gains
Conflux (CFX) recorded a rise of over 100% on Sunday, outpacing the broader market recovery over the last 24 hours. CFX rose amid the ongoing Conflux Technology and Ecosystem Conference, ahead of the release of the “Conflux 3.0 Architecture.”
Bitcoin: BTC sets sight on fresh all-time highs after US passes key crypto bills
Bitcoin (BTC) posted a strong performance this week, hitting a new all-time high of $123,218 to start the week before consolidating around $118,000 as of Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.