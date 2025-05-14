Crypto Today: BTC rekindles all-time high prospect as SOL, ETH and DOGE lead $3.5 trillion recovery

- Cryptocurrencies gained 2% on Tuesday, pushing the aggregate market cap above the $3.5 trillion mark.
- BTC price rose 2% to reclaim the $104,400 level after Monday's profit-taking frenzy led to a drawdown to $101,368.
- Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin emerged as the top performers among the top 10 ranked assets.
The global crypto market capitalization rose by another 2% on Tuesday, retaking the $3.5 market cap milestone after a brief dip towards $3.2 trillion on Monday. In terms of key bullish catalysts, vital figures in the US CPI data released have raised expectations of imminent Fed rate cuts.
Bitcoin market updates:
- Bitcoin price rises by 3% on Tuesday, trading as high as $104,800 on Binance before facing rejection.
- With 24-hour BTC trading volumes at $33 billion, Bitcoin market activity continues to trend near weekly time frame peaks.
Chart of the day: US CPI data lifts Crypto market momentum
According to TradingEconomics charts, Consumer Price Index CPI in the United States increased to 320.80 points in April from 319.80 points in March of 2025.
Notably, this annual inflation rate in the US eased to 2.3% in April 2025, the lowest since February 2021, from 2.4% in March and below forecasts of 2.4%.
US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, May 13, 2025 | Source: TradingEconomics/ US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
This boosted sentiment across global financial markets with Bitcoin’s near-misses at the $105,000 levels anchoring mid-range altcoins towards significant gains.
Altcoin market updates: Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin rally hints at fresh bull cycle after lowest CPI print since 2021
Altcoins extended their winning streak on Tuesday as macro tailwinds and technical breakouts converged across the crypto market. The global cryptocurrency market cap climbed 2.2% in the last 24 hours to $3.53 trillion, lifted by positive sentiment following the U.S. April CPI data, which printed at 2.3%, its lowest since February 2021.
Top 10 Cryptocurrencies performance, May 13 | Source: CoinGecko
Ethereum surged 9.0% to $2,687.03, riding high on optimism surrounding its ecosystem growth and staking momentum. Solana followed with a 5.9% gain to $182.26, supported by renewed bullish momentum after the Pump.fun revenue-sharing update sparked a surge in creator activity. Dogecoin also impressed, rising 5.7% to $0.239 as retail flows returned to top-ranked meme tokens.
When top-ranked memes attract a burst of new inflows and cross key resistances simultaneously, it often signals the start of a fresh bull cycle. If this narrative holds, the rally could trickle down towards mid-cap altcoins and low-cap memecoins as markets digest the favorable US CPI print, in the coming days.
Crypto news updates:
Thailand announces $150 million token launch for public investment
Thailand’s Finance Ministry will launch $150 million worth of digital investment tokens, known as G-Token, within the next two months.
The initiative, led by Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, has received cabinet approval and is aimed at offering the public investment options with higher returns than traditional bank deposits.
The G-Token issuance is structured to raise funds for the national budget without being classified as public debt.
Crypto CEO’s daughter and grandchild survive kidnapping attempt in Paris
French authorities are investigating a kidnapping attempt involving the daughter of a prominent crypto company CEO and her two-year-old child in central Paris. The attack occurred Tuesday morning on Rue Pache in the 11th arrondissement, where three masked men tried to force the woman and child into a van disguised as a Chronopost delivery vehicle.
🔴 @Valeurs | Ce mardi matin, deux personnes proches de l'univers de la cryptomonnaie ont fait l’objet d’une tentative d’enlèvement en plein Paris. Trois hommes cagoulés ont tenté de les faire monter de force à bord d’une fourgonnette, en vain. Les enlèvements de ce type, visant… pic.twitter.com/kgXrhIYORZ— Amaury Bucco (@AmauryBucco) May 13, 2025
The abduction was prevented when the child’s father intervened and physically confronted the attackers, despite sustaining injuries. The suspects fled in the same van, which was later found abandoned nearby. The Paris prosecutor's office is leading the investigation, suspecting financial motives linked to the family’s crypto connections.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP bulls hold steady, eyeing $3.00
Ripple’s price trades broadly stable at around $2.60 on Wednesday, upholding the recent bullish trend as crypto markets cheer amid improved sentiment. An increase in exposure to XRP among the whales, especially those holding more than 10 million XRP, could accelerate the rally.
Bonk Price Forecast: Breakout from bullish pattern projects a 60% surge
Bonk price consolidates gains of around $0.000023 on Wednesday after breaking out of a cup and handle pattern. The technical breakout, eyeing almost a 60% increase to $0.000034, is part of a broader bullish wave in the cryptocurrency market, accentuated by high risk-on sentiment.
Bitcoin retreats as focus turns to Ukraine-Russia peace talks
Bitcoin price stabilizes near $103,500 on Wednesday after repeated rejections at the $105,000 resistance over the past four days. Ukraine-Russia negotiations in Istanbul this week could act as a bullish catalyst for risk assets, including BTC, if talks bear fruit.
Monero market cap surpasses Pepe’s after hitting four-year high
Monero price extends its gains for a seventh consecutive day on Wednesday, trading above $340 for the first time since August 2021. With the latest price rally, the privacy-focused cryptocurrency's market capitalization has reached $6.43 billion, overtaking that of popular meme coinPepe.
Bitcoin: BTC bulls aim for $105,000 after nearly 10% weekly gains
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $103,000 on Friday after rallying nearly 10% this week. Risk-on sentiment prevails as Trump announced a trade deal with the UK and ahead of the meeting with China this weekend.