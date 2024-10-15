Crypto Today: Bitcoin loses slightly, Ethereum and XRP dip as Ripple Swell event goes live on Tuesday

Blockstream has closed a $210M convertible note financing round led by @FulgurVentures , driving our mission to bring Bitcoin into global finance. This capital accelerates layer-2 development, expands mining ahead of the next Bitcoin cycle, and grows one of the world’s largest… pic.twitter.com/gi1ov0LCYU

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 79.87, above the overbought level at 70. This typically generates a sell signal, however, the other momentum indicator, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), flashes green histogram bars above the neutral line. There is likely an underlying positive momentum in STORJ’s price trend.

Storj, the token of a decentralized cloud storage platform, could extend gains by another 7% and test the lower boundary of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $0.6835 and $0.5921 as resistance. The token broke out of its downward trend on September 16 and is making steady gains ever since.

Here's full Larry Fink quote on bitcoin/digital assets from the Q3 earnings call, he says bitcoin asset class in itself, they talking with institutions worldwide about allocation, dig assets remind him of the early days of the mortgage market (now $11T) and POTUS won't make dif pic.twitter.com/McvpW7cCnB

