- Bitcoin drops below the $115,000 level, risking the loss of the 50-day EMA.
- Ethereum descends within a rising channel, with bears targeting the $4,000 psychological level.
- Ripple’s XRP dangles at the $3.00 psychological support amid mounting selling pressure.
A risk-off sentiment prevails in the cryptocurrency market, as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) continue their downward trend. The worsening market mood is supported by the surprise increase in the US Producer Price Index (PPI) last week, which surged by 0.9% in July, exceeding the 0.2% forecast.
As inflation increases, a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) is off the table, while a 25 bps rate reduction in September remains a possibility at 83% as of Tuesday, according to the CME FedWatch tool. As the market sentiments remain down, the top cryptocurrencies retest crucial support levels while downside risk escalates.
Derivatives market signals risk-off
CoinGlass data shows the Open Interest (OI) of the broader cryptocurrency derivatives market is at $201.80 billion, down from $208.30 billion on Monday. The decrease in OI indicates capital outflow as traders cash out, opting to avoid market turbulence.
Adding credence to the thesis that trades are exiting the market, the volumes have surged to $372.07 billion, from $221.40 billion. Typically, the spike in volume with a decline in OI translates to heightened short-covering, or long liquidations in this case.
Crypto market Open Interest. Source: Coinglass
The Open Interest of Bitcoin and XRP took a more than 1% hit over the last 24 hours, approaching $81.41 billion and $7.84 billion, respectively. The ETH OI remains relatively stable at $61.07 billion, suggesting heightened confidence among Ethereum traders.
Open Interests. Source: Coinglass
Bitcoin risks losing its 50-day EMA
Bitcoin trades above $115,000 after a minor dip below this psychological level at press time on Tuesday, holding above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $115,063. A decisive push below this dynamic support could extend the decline to the $111,980 support level, marked by the May 22 high.
The momentum indicators suggest a loss in bullish momentum. On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 45 is in a declining slope, indicating an increase in bearish momentum.
Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and its signal advance a declining trend after a crossover on Saturday. The rising red histogram bars below the zero line also indicate a surge in bearish momentum.
BTC/USDT daily price chart.
On the other hand, a reversal from the 50-day EMA could propel Bitcoin to the $120,000 supply zone.
Ethereum’s free fall in a rising channel
Ethereum declines by over 0.50% at press time on Tuesday, extending the 3.56% fall from the previous day. The declining trend targets a support trendline formed by connecting the lows of June 22 and August 3.
The support trendline completes a rising channel pattern on the daily chart (shared below) and is located near the $4,000 psychological level.
The MACD crosses below its signal line, providing a sell signal to traders and indicating a bearish momentum shift. Additionally, the RSI at 68 edges below the overbought boundary line, indicating a loss in buying pressure.
ETH/USDT daily price chart.
On the flip side, Ethereum should reclaim the Monday open at $4,472 to reverse the declining trend.
XRP hits a crucial crossroads
Ripple’s XRP is at a crucial juncture, testing the 50-day EMA, a support trendline connected by June 23 and August 3 lows, and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, which is drawn from the June 22 low of $1.90 and the July 18 peak of $3.66, at $2.99.
A decisive close below the support junction could extend the decline to the 50% retracement level at $2.78, with bears targeting the 100-day EMA at $2.72.
The MACD and its signal line continue to decline, approaching the zero line. A wave of red histogram bars from the same line indicates rising bearish momentum.
The RSI at 46 slopes downward, crossing below the midpoint line. This indicates increasing bearish momentum, with further room for correction.
XRP/USDT daily price chart.
Looking up, XRP could bounce back from the support zone to retest the $3.34 resistance, last tested on Thursday.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Yes. The SEC approved in January 2024 the listing and trading of several Bitcoin spot Exchange-Traded Funds, opening the door to institutional capital and mainstream investors to trade the main crypto currency. The decision was hailed by the industry as a game changer.
The main advantage of crypto ETFs is the possibility of gaining exposure to a cryptocurrency without ownership, reducing the risk and cost of holding the asset. Other pros are a lower learning curve and higher security for investors since ETFs take charge of securing the underlying asset holdings. As for the main drawbacks, the main one is that as an investor you can’t have direct ownership of the asset, or, as they say in crypto, “not your keys, not your coins.” Other disadvantages are higher costs associated with holding crypto since ETFs charge fees for active management. Finally, even though investing in ETFs reduces the risk of holding an asset, price swings in the underlying cryptocurrency are likely to be reflected in the investment vehicle too.
