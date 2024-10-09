Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stay put as market faces potential supply overhang from Bitfinex and US

- Bitcoin price stayed above $62,000 but could face supply overhang from potential transfers of Silk Road and Bitfinex funds.
- Ethereum and XRP continued consolidating near key price levels.
- Popular trader Peter Brandt predicts $135,000 Bitcoin price between August/September 2025.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP updates
- Bitcoin (BTC) maintained its move above the $62,000 psychological level, trading around $62,120 on Wednesday despite $58.2 million in outflows across BTC ETFs, per Farside Investors data. However, the top cryptocurrency could face potential selling pressure in the coming months if the US government decides to sell the 69,730 BTC seized from Silk Road that it recently gained control over.
- Ethereum (ETH) is trading above $2,400, down 0.5% in the past 24 hours, following $8.1 million of outflows in ETH ETFs. If ETH continues the upward move, it could face an initial rejection near the $2,490 resistance.
- Ripple's XRP price is consolidating close to $0.530 as the $0.544 resistance continues to hold. If XRP fails to move above this level in the coming days, its price could decline toward the $0.500 psychological level.
Market updates
- Asset manager Ark Invest disclosed that it purchased 12,994 Coinbase (COIN) shares worth $2.2 million for its Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) on Tuesday. The purchase follows the sale of $36.4 million worth of Robinhood (HOOD) stock across three of its ETFs. Ark Invest's strategy of ensuring no individual holding crosses above 10% of the weightings in an ETF portfolio could be a potential reason for the switch between COIN and HOOD.
- Crypto exchange Bitfinex could be the only victim and sole recipient of 119,754 BTC the US government seized following a hack on the exchange in 2016. "The government is not aware of any person who qualifies as a victim under the CVRA [Crime Victims' Rights Act] or for restitution under the MVRA [Mandatory Victim Restitution Act], beyond perhaps Bitfinex," US Attorney for the District of Columbia wrote in a Tuesday filing.
- If the government approves the funds to go to Bitfinex, the crypto market could be set for another supply overhang similar to that of defunct exchange Mt. Gox creditors' repayment and the German government offload.
Industry updates
- In the late hours of Tuesday, HBO Documentaries identified Bitcoin Core developer Peter Todd as the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamuto. However, Todd denied the claims, and most crypto community members have also laid out findings on X to disprove the documentary.
- The Tron blockchain now hosts 75% of all USDT addresses, widening its lead over Ethereum due to its fast transaction throughput and low fees, per IntoTheBlock's data. With USDT as the dominant stablecoin in the crypto market, Tron could gain more market share if the trend continues.
Chart of the day: Bitcoin
BTC/USD (Source: Peter Brandt via X)
According to popular trader Peter Brandt, Bitcoin could rally to $135,000 in August/September 2025 as the top digital asset often starts posting significant gains in post-half of halving cycles.
He noted that the price consolidation since March is a brief pause in the ongoing trend. However, Brandt added that a price close below $48,000 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
SUI Price Forecast: Technical indicators show bearish divergence
Sui price extends its decline on Wednesday after being rejected from its all-time high of $2.18 on Monday. Technical analysis further supports a short-term decline, as the formation of a bearish divergence on a momentum indicator suggests weakening upward momentum.
Ripple Price Forecast: Canary Capital files for XRP ETF
Ripple stabilizes around $0.530 on Wednesday after facing rejection from its daily resistance level on Monday. Canary Capital’s official filing for an XRP Exchange Traded Fund with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday is generally a positive development.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC on-chain metrics show weakness in institutional demand
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $62,000; a firm close below would suggest a decline ahead. US Spot Bitcoin ETF data recorded an outflow of $58.20 million on Tuesday, while the Coinbase Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index is falling.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin shows signs of weakness
Bitcoin is hovering at a critical support level, and a drop below it could signal a downturn, while Ethereum and Ripple are approaching important resistance levels, where a rejection might indicate a shift towards bearish momentum.
Bitcoin: Is BTC sell-off over?
Bitcoin price declined over 6% this week until Friday as the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel added fuel to this sell-off. The decline was also supported by falling institutional demand for ETFs. BTC bulls seem to be holding strong at a critical support level.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.