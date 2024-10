Crypto markets have corrected alongside equities as traders increase speculation that the bull rally has come to an end. With crowd optimism transitioning to doubt, these are the $500M+ market cap projects showing the best upside based on buying into the crowd FUD: 1⃣… pic.twitter.com/OvnvlWdSus

We are deeply relieved and grateful that Tigran Gambaryan has finally been released after enduring nearly eight months of detention in Nigeria. Throughout this difficult period, Tigran has shown immense strength, and we commend his resilience in the face of such severe adversity.…

Welcome @inkonchain to the Superchain! @krakenfx is releasing @inkonchain , powered by the OP Stack. Ink will provide a seamless onchain DeFi experience for the crypto-native and crypto-curious, contributing to the adoption of Ethereum. pic.twitter.com/JLkwuJEzk4

If BOME closes under the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.00933, it could invalidate the bullish thesis for the meme coin. BOME could sweep support at a level that coincides with the FVG at $0.00834.

BOME could extend gains by 8.2% and test the resistance at $0.01050. It marks an important resistance, which was breached successfully only once in over two months.

