Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP fall despite key partnership announcements in crypto

- Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP declined by nearly 2% amidst rising anticipation of upcoming US presidential election.
- Chainlink and SWIFT announce blockchain integration to simplify settlements for financial institutions.
- Ripple and IBM join forces for safe custody of tokens on the firm’s crypto trading platform.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP updates
- Bitcoin trades at $66,476 early on Wednesday. The largest cryptocurrency is nearly 11% away from it's all-time high of $73,777, as we near the end of the month. Historically, BTC has closed October on a positive note, yielding gains for holders MoM.
- Ethereum exchanges hands at $2,575, down nearly 2% on the day. The second-largest cryptocurrency observed $11.9 million in net inflows on Tuesday, per Farside Investors data.
- XRP is down 1.33% on the day and trades at $0.5268 at the time of writing.
Chart of the day: Jupiter (JUP)
Jupiter (JUP) broke out of its downward trend on October 14. JUP ranks among the top cryptocurrencies on Binance that yielded one of the highest gains in the 24-hour timeframe. JUP trades at $1.0476 at the time of writing.
The token could sweep liquidity at $0.9439, a level that coincides with the Fair Value Gap (FVG) on the daily timeframe. JUP could correct 9.82%.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) generated a sell signal on the daily timeframe as it crossed above the 70 level. RSI reads 71, which is typically considered a sell signal by traders.
JUP/USDT daily chart
A daily candlestick close above resistance at $1.0840, a level that coincides with an FVG, could invalidate the bearish thesis for JUP. JUP could then rally toward its July 29 high of $1.2246.
Market updates
- Chainlink announced its integration with international payments giant SWIFT. Chainlink CEO, Sergey Nazarov, said, “the solution will enable pre-settlement and transaction confirmation through Swift’s established messaging standards, which are already widely used in TradFi. After confirmation, Chainlink’s infrastructure would convert these messages into blockchain events, enabling institutions to lock assets and execute payments onchain.”
- This partnership makes a key development in LINK adoption and is likely a bullish catalyst for the crypto.
- Ripple and IBM join hands to secure the cryptocurrencies of Garanti BBVA Kripto’s trading platform.
- The solution will enable the bank to build, deploy and manage institutional-grade infrastructure for its clients.
New Customer Alert @garantibbvakrp is leveraging Ripple Custody and @IBM to bring the highest security and performance to its growing crypto trading platform.— Ripple (@Ripple) October 23, 2024
Learn how secure custody is key to unlocking value in the digital economy: https://t.co/5g1Qt0HKuB
Industry updates
- Analysts at QCP Capital note that markets are pricing in a potential win of former US President Donald Trump. Since Trump has a crypto-friendly stance, based on his appearance at the Bitcoin conference in Nashville, traders anticipate a rally in Bitcoin.
- Crypto protocol SUI announced an integration with Google Cloud to enable real-time blockchain data for artificial intelligence (AI) and gaming applications.
Sui heads to the cloud! ⛅— Sui (@SuiNetwork) October 22, 2024
Thanks to a @ZettaBlockHQ integration with Google Cloud, you can soon access real-time Sui data from Google Cloud Platform.
⚡This integration will give Sui developers a huge boost: backed by live data, AI applications can respond quicker and more… https://t.co/XrzNpEeUHM
- One of the largest centralized crypto exchanges in the world, Binance, shared plans to delist and stop trade in all spot trading pairs of IDRT, KP3R, OOKI and UNFI, per an official blog.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Tesla moves $776 million in Bitcoin, what to expect
Tesla has moved its Bitcoin holdings, according to on-chain data tracked by Arkham Intelligence. Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings have been split into seven different wallet addresses.
US presidential election outcome could shape the future of crypto
US citizens will go to the polls to elect a new president on November 5, and their choice could be key for the future of the crypto industry and thus the price outlook for Bitcoin (BTC).
Ethereum Price Forecast: Lower average fees may increase ETH network usage
Ethereum continues to trade down for the third consecutive day following rejection from the $2,700 level. ETH average fees drop below $2, boosting the prospects for increased network usage.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Shows signs of weakness below $67,000
Bitcoin trades in the red for the third consecutive day on Wednesday after facing rejection at the $70,000 level on Monday. In a CNBC interview, billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones expressed his bullish outlook on Gold and Bitcoin.
Bitcoin: Will the “Uptober” rally reach a fresh all-time high?
Bitcoin rallied nearly 8% so far this week until Friday after breaking its resistance barrier, aiming for a fresh ATH. This rise in Bitcoin’s price is supported by an increase in institutional demand, which showcased a $1.86 billion inflows this week, the largest streak of inflows since mid-July.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.