Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP fall despite key partnership announcements in crypto

Sui heads to the cloud! ⛅ Thanks to a @ZettaBlockHQ integration with Google Cloud, you can soon access real-time Sui data from Google Cloud Platform. ⚡This integration will give Sui developers a huge boost: backed by live data, AI applications can respond quicker and more… https://t.co/XrzNpEeUHM

New Customer Alert @garantibbvakrp is leveraging Ripple Custody and @IBM to bring the highest security and performance to its growing crypto trading platform. Learn how secure custody is key to unlocking value in the digital economy: https://t.co/5g1Qt0HKuB

A daily candlestick close above resistance at $1.0840, a level that coincides with an FVG, could invalidate the bearish thesis for JUP. JUP could then rally toward its July 29 high of $1.2246.

Jupiter (JUP) broke out of its downward trend on October 14. JUP ranks among the top cryptocurrencies on Binance that yielded one of the highest gains in the 24-hour timeframe. JUP trades at $1.0476 at the time of writing.

