- Bitcoin trades above $58,700 on Thursday, even as selling pressure from German government and Mt.Gox transfers persists.
- Ethereum surged to $3,149 as market gears up for likely ETF approval, traders buy the rumor ahead of the event.
- Ripple rallied to $0.45, erasing losses from the past seven days as Brad Garlinghouse questions Democrats’ stance on crypto.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple update
- Bitcoin dominance climbed above 54% on July 11 as BTC made a comeback above $58,700 on Thursday. The largest asset by market capitalization held steady and sustained recent gains despite the selling pressure from the German government BTC transfers and news of Mt.Gox payback to creditors. BTC noted a consistent volume of large transfers from whales, as seen in July 2024, per Santiment data. Bitcoin, Ethereum are digital commodities, says CFTC Chair.
- Ethereum trades at $3,149 on Thursday. ETH traders are awaiting the anticipated Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval on a Spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) product. The rising price makes it likely that ETH traders are buying the rumor ahead of the event, given the approval is expected by market participants. Key dynamics to watch ahead of launch of Ethereum ETFs.
- Ripple made a comeback above $0.45 on July 11 as traders await the final ruling in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse made comments on the Democrats’ stance on crypto and appreciated how Republicans are pro-crypto. The executive called traders to “choose wisely” when referring to the upcoming Presidential election.
Chart of the day
ONDO/USDT daily chart
ONDO is trading around $1.000 at the time of writing. ONDO is likely to rally 8% and extend gains to $1.093, the upper boundary of the Fair Value Gap (FVG), as seen in the daily chart above.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows that ONDO has an underlying negative momentum. This is expected to change as ONDO extends its gains.
ONDO could find support at the July 9 low of $0.9114.
Market updates
- On-chain analyst behind the X handle @ScamDetective5 shared snapshots of Ripple’s financial documents and said that it is likely the firm’s 98% revenue comes from the sale of XRP.
That’s nice and all, but we can see by looking at Ripple’s financials in the years after this video 2017-2020 that their software revenue is around 2% and the other 98% is selling XRP.— (aka. ScamDaddy) (@ScamDetective5) July 10, 2024
By looking at their expenses, we can see they would be out of business with XRP sales. pic.twitter.com/51RII7Tksl
- The German government continues to transfer BTC; another $138 million in Bitcoin hit exchanges on Thursday.
JUST IN: German Government sent 2,375 more #Bitcoin worth $138 million to exchanges.— Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) July 11, 2024
They are now left with 13,000 BTC. HODL! ✊ pic.twitter.com/80dOE7iWyj
- Capriole Fund’s crypto speculation index dipped under 10%, which means there is potential for an upswing in Bitcoin, per a CoinDesk report.
Industry updates
- Vitalik Buterin mentioned how the Ethereum ecosystem can be strengthened further in his talk at the Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC) on Wednesday.
One of the greatest minds in crypto, @VitalikButerin just held a keynote at @EthCC.— Milk Road (@MilkRoadDaily) July 10, 2024
Topic: How to strengthen the Ethereum ecosystem.
In case you missed it, here are the best parts of Vitalik's talk ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/10dwe8y6rI
- Golem, an ICO project from the previous crypto cycle, has allegedly stopped offloading Ether and staked 40,000 ETH, per a Lookonchain report.
Golem(@golemproject) appears to have stopped selling $ETH, and he staked 40,000 $ETH($124.6M) 8 hours ago.https://t.co/JLwB4bmBtQ pic.twitter.com/HzizTZ01YG— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 11, 2024
- Compound Labs reported that the project’s website has been compromised in an official announcement on X, asking that users refrain from interacting with the platform.
URGENT: The Compound Labs website (compound[.]finance) has been compromised.— Compound Labs (@compoundfinance) July 11, 2024
Please do not visit the website or clink any links until further notice. An update will be provided when available.
This is our final message // end of tweet.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
DOGE holders may sell if it rises above key accumulation zone
DOGE will reclaim a key level if it rises by 5%, and traders will likely sell as they break even. DOGE's social volume has reached its lowest level in the past year. DOGE has underperformed other top meme coins year-to-date.
SEC vs. Coinbase: Coinbase attorney's arguments fail to convince judge
SEC vs. Coinbase hearing on Thursday addresses the exchange’s demand that Chair Gary Gensler should testify. Coinbase Attorney Kevin Schwartz’s arguments fail to convince Judge Katherine Polk Failla.
Ethereum on-chain activity reveals mixed signals amid declining inflation
Ethereum could rally in Q3 following reduced US inflation and launch of spot ETH ETFs. Ethereum's on-chain activity shows mixed sentiment among investors. Bearish exhaustion candle could signify a downturn for ETH if SEC delays ETH ETF approval.
Biden's veto stands, banks unable to provide custody services for crypto
US House failed to muster a two-thirds vote to overturn President Biden's veto of Joint Resolution 109. Several Democrats failed to support a repeal of the President's veto despite the increasing role of the crypto industry in the upcoming election.
Bitcoin: BTC sinks under $55,000 as Mt Gox prepares payment to creditors
Bitcoin (BTC) price is having its worst week of the year, influenced by selling activity among BTC miners and heavy transfers of Bitcoins to exchanges by Mt Gox and the German Government.