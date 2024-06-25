- Bitcoin trades at $61,200, up nearly 2% on Tuesday.
- Ethereum ETF issuers have locked in fees and seed investments, awaiting final approval from the SEC.
- The Fear and Greed index drops to 30, the lowest level in eighteen months.
Crypto update:
- BTC/USDT is trading at $61,200, gaining 2% on Tuesday but wiping out nearly 9% of its value in the past seven days. Profit-taking by traders and the German government’s recent Bitcoin transfers have added to the selling pressure on BTC.
Bitcoin ticks up after dip driven by ETF outflows, Mt. Gox's plan to repay creditors
- ETH/USDT is trading at $3,366, up nearly 0.5% on the day, as optimism surrounding the Ethereum ETF brews among traders. Spot Ethereum ETF issuers have locked in fees and investments in anticipation of the final approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Ethereum whales increase their holdings following recent price decline
- XRP/USDT is trading at $0.4760, recovering slightly from the near 6% decline in the past seven days.
XRP sustains above $0.47 while Ripple holders shed token holdings at a loss
- Meme coins and Artificial Intelligence (AI) category of tokens noted a recovery in market capitalization this week, per CoinGecko data. Top trending cryptocurrencies Popcat (POPCAT) is up 70%, Mog Coin (MOG) rallied 33%, and Maga Trump (TRUMP) climbed 27% in the past 24 hours.
Chart of the day:
SOL/USDT daily chart
Solana price seems to have formed a local bottom on the daily chart after posting a hammer candlestick on Monday. The altcoin is up 5% on Tuesday, and could extend gains by 20% if it climbs to the lower boundary of the Fair Value Gap at $163.78.
Market updates:
- The German government moved $24 million in Bitcoin to centralized exchanges early on Tuesday following the $65 million sent on June 20 and $130 million on June 19. These transfers have played a role in pushing the Fear and Greed index to 30 (fear), the lowest level in eighteen months. The index is used to ascertain the sentiment among crypto traders.
Fear and Greed Index
- News of Mt.Gox repayment of lost Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash to creditors in kind starting in July also elicited a negative reaction among traders. There is a likelihood of higher selling pressure on Bitcoin if Mt.Gox repayment begins next month.
- Ethereum Spot ETF issuers are set for the approval from the US SEC, awaiting a green light from the financial regulator. Issuers have locked in fees and seed investments for the exchange traded products.
- Meme coins added 8% to their market capitalization in the past 24 hours, up to $51.47 billion, per CoinGecko data.
Industry updates:
- Tether pulled support for EOS and Algorand and will stop issuing Tether on the two chains. The transition is expected to be complete within 12 months.
Tether Announces Strategic Transition to Prioritize Community-Driven Blockchain Support— Tether (@Tether_to) June 24, 2024
Read more: https://t.co/UCL1MJt2WO
- BNB Chain announced the Meme Heroes initiative, allocating $900,000 for liquidity pool support with plans to reinvest generated revenue and boost meme projects.
Introducing Meme Heroes— BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) June 25, 2024
We’re allocating $900K for liquidity pool support with all revenue generated from these LPs to be reinvested back into the ecosystem to boost meme projects in the BNB Chain ecosystem!
Learn more via our blog below https://t.co/vHsl5ilcip
- Bybit ranks as the second largest crypto exchange, while Binance loses market share to regulatory issues.
Market share of volume of crypto exchanges
Crypto market capitalization is up to $2.40 trillion, per CoinGecko data. Trade volume crossed $104.32 billion in the past 24 hours.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple struggles under $0.48 as XRP holders realize over $30 million in losses in the past ten days
Ripple’s price (XRP) struggles to hold above $0.48 on Tuesday and seems ready to extend its recent decline. According to Santiment data, investors have realized losses on their token holdings in the past ten days.
Bitcoin ticks up after dip driven by ETF outflows, Mt. Gox's plan to repay creditors
Bitcoin spot ETFs record a $174.5 million outflow on Monday, marking seven consecutive days of continuous decline. Mt.Gox announces Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash repayment to creditors in July.
Aave price poised for an 17% rally after rebounding in key support area
Aave price surged 10% following a retest of its critical support area on Monday, now trading 6% higher on Tuesday near $92.00. Recent on-chain data indicates a market capitulation event on June 22, alongside a rise in daily active addresses.
Pepe, Shiba Inu whales capitulate by moving more than $25 million worth of tokens to exchanges
Two whale wallets deposited $25.95 million worth of Shiba Inu and Pepe to Binance, Spotonchain data shows. The whale wallets that made the deposit to the centralized exchange were likely derisking the Ethereum-based meme coins following the recent price correction.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the woods?
Bitcoin appears poised for a slight decline this week, influenced by factors such as the German Government's deposit of over 1,700 BTC in exchanges, decreasing outflows in US spot ETFs, and on-chain data indicating no signs of BTC DeFi liquidation.