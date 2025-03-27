- BlackRock purchased over 1,200 BTC for $107.9 million, signaling strong market preference for Bitcoin among institutions.
- Trump backed World Liberty Financial, Custodia Bank, the US state of Wyoming and Fidelity have announced stablecoin launch plans.
- Shiba Inu boss Shytoshi Kusama has been offline for over a week now, raising concerns among SHIB holders.
- Bitcoin hovers around $87,000, and Shiba Inu tests key resistance at $0.00001428.
BlackRock, a giant with $11.5 trillion in assets under management, spent $107.9 million to fund its BTC purchase on Wednesday. The move is consistent with demand for BTC among institutional investors.
Amidst the demand revival among crypto traders, several financial institutions shared stablecoin plans this week.
While meme coins are the worst hit by US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements week on week, Shiba Inu boss Shytoshi Kusama’s silence on X has raised concerns among users in the SHIB community.
BlackRock’s big Bitcoin purchase
Trump’s tariff war has taken a toll on crypto prices, and Bitcoin price hovers under the $87,000 level at the time of writing on Thursday. Institutional demand could fuel a BTC recovery alongside the nine-day streak of net positive flows to US-based spot ETFs.
BlackRock has spent $107.9 million to acquire 1,230 BTC, making headlines for driving institutional demand for the largest cryptocurrency.
Why this matters
Bitcoin traders remain fearful of the uncertainty from Trump’s tariff announcements and US macroeconomic developments. The Fear & Greed Index reads 40 on a scale from 0 to 100, and traders are more fearful than they were a week ago.
Amidst market uncertainty, institutional demand for Bitcoin is likely to fuel recovery and a positive thesis for BTC among market participants.
What to expect
Bitcoin could retest resistance at the $90,000 level, and a daily candlestick close above this level could see BTC rally toward the psychologically important $100,000 milestone.
Bitcoin is currently less than 4% away from the $90,000 resistance and close to support in the imbalance zone between $84,539 and $85,519.
BTC/USDT daily price chart
Institutions bet on stablecoins
Stablecoin announcements are lined up this week from Trump’s family business, World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin, as well as Custodia Bank’s AVIT, the state of Wyoming’s WYST and Fidelity’s money market fund FYHXX.
Why this matters
The average supply of stablecoins in circulation hit the $208 billion level in 2025, according to a World Economic Forum report. Stablecoins are considered fiat on and off-ramps for traders, emerging as a key indicator of crypto’s relevance and adoption. Higher circulation of stablecoins implies a wider adoption of crypto among market participants.
Average supply of stablecoins in circulation | Source: Allium & Visa
What to expect
Rising stablecoin adoption could increase capital inflow to crypto tokens, protocols and platforms. This could support higher liquidity for traders in the long term.
Shiba Inu boss still offline
Shytoshi Kusama, the lead of the Shiba Inu project ecosystem, has been missing in action for over a week now. The SHIB holder community has noticed the unresponsiveness online and raised concerns on X.
Previously, Kusama has been offline for a week or two and returned with new information about business partnerships and plans for SHIB’s ecosystem development. It remains to be seen what’s next for Shiba Inu and whether Kusama returns online.
. @ShytoshiKusama has been offline for a week. Don't worry, more is on the way. When the silence is broken, “Everything will be great”.— Vet KUSAMA ™ (@vetkusama) March 26, 2025
Please let me leak a few things @ShytoshiKusama and @kaaldhairya ☺️#ShibOS #ShibArmy pic.twitter.com/9LKqgK0YCi
Why this matters
The Shiba Inu ecosystem has observed an increase in holdings by investors in the longer time frame compared to projects like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron and Avalanche, according to IntoTheBlock data. Kusama’s return to the online community is key to assuage SHIB holders’ concerns and sustain ecosystem growth.
Percentage of long-term holders | Source: IntoTheBlock
What to expect
Shiba Inu could test key resistance at $0.00001532, the upper boundary of the Fair Value Gap on the SHIB/USDT daily price chart. A daily candlestick close above this level could support a thesis for a trend reversal in Shiba Inu.
Shiba Inu price is less than 10% away from the closest resistance level, and technical indicators on the daily timeframe support a bullish thesis for SHIB.
SHIB/USDT daily price chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: ETH and Bitcoin stabilize as market digest Trump’s 25% auto tariff
Cryptocurrencies market capitalization surges by $14 billion on Thursday, hitting the $2.83 trillion mark. Bitcoin ETFs brought in another $89.6 million, reaching nine successive days of net inflows, according to Farside data.
Crypto Morning: BlackRock spends $107 million on Bitcoin, stablecoin launches, Shiba Inu boss still offline
BlackRock, a giant with $11.5 trillion in assets under management, spent $107.9 million to fund its BTC purchase on Wednesday. The move is consistent with demand for BTC among institutional investors.
Bitcoin range-bound as momentum indicator shows trader indecisiveness
Bitcoin price hovers around $87,000 on Thursday, as RSI indicator suggests indecisiveness among traders. Glassnode reports that BTC trades in a range-bound market, as on-chain profit-and-loss-taking events are declining in magnitude.
Curve DAO rallies as developer activity hits new ATH
Curve DAO price extends its gains by 8% and trades above $0.58 at the time of writing on Thursday, rallying over 15% so far this week. DefiLlama data shows that the CRV’s developer commits hit a new all-time high (ATH), surpassing 900 commits per month.
Bitcoin: BTC stabilizes around $84,000 despite US SEC regularity clarity and Fed rate stability
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $84,000 at the time of writing on Friday after recovering nearly 2% so far this week. The recent announcement by the US SEC that Proof-of-Work mining rewards are not securities could boost BTC investors' confidence.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.