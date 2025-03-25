- Crypto remains under the oversight of SEC and FINRA, heads of enforcement confirmed on Monday.
- Market participants urged a Texas federal judge to make clear that the government’s sanctions on Tornado Cash were unlawful.
- RWA sector crosses $10.6 billion in total value of assets locked on-chain, new all-time high.
Crypto continues to remain under the oversight of US financial regulators, the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), according to a Law360 report on Monday.
The United States (US) Department of Treasury recently reviewed its legal and policy issues and removed the economic sanctions against Tornado Cash, per a report on its official website. However, challengers are urging a Texas federal judge to declare the government’s initial act “unlawful,” even though the case is moot.
A key category of crypto tokens, Real World Assets (RWA), crossed $10.679 billion in total value of assets locked (TVL) on Tuesday, hitting a new all-time high.
US regulators are watching crypto, though legal actions have been dropped
According to a Law360 report, even as the SEC drops its investigation and lawsuits on several crypto exchanges and crypto-related entities, it continues to maintain its oversight on the sector. On Monday, the heads of enforcement of the SEC and FINRA announced their oversight of crypto, even as the regulators back off on cases and investigations in the industry.
Why this matters
The crypto watchdog, SEC, eased its “regulation by enforcement” approach and dropped several investigations and lawsuits, including the legal actions against Tornado Cash, Coinbase, and other crypto entities in the Trump administration. However, FINRA’s 2025 Annual Regulatory Oversight Report shows that the regulators continue to watch risks arising from the use of third-party vendors in crypto and extended-hours trading services, increasingly common in crypto.
What to expect
Recent hacks like the Lazarus Group’s $1.5 billion crypto exploit on Bybit generate fear and uncertainty among traders, however, oversight from the SEC and FINRA could help shape policy and regulation in the sector in the long term.
Challengers demand Tornado Cash sanctions be declared ‘unlawful’
The party of market participants who challenged the US DOJ’s sanction of Tornado Cash expect a Texas federal judge to declare the act of sanctioning the crypto mixer “unlawful.” While the DOJ website declares the case mute and makes it official that sanctions have been lifted, the tussle continues.
Why this matters
If the DOJ’s actions are deemed unlawful, the department can be challenged in court and face penalties. The court can issue orders to prevent such “unlawful” actions by the DOJ in the future, if it has been proved by the challengers.
What to expect
In its press release regarding the matter, the Treasury said,
“We remain deeply concerned about the significant state-sponsored hacking and money laundering campaign aimed at stealing, acquiring, and deploying digital assets for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Kim regime.
The US Treasury will continue to monitor closely any transactions that may benefit malicious cyber actors or the DPRK, and US persons should exercise caution before engaging in transactions that present such risks.”
RWA TVL hits new all-time high above $10.6 billion
The RWA sector transforms traditional assets (such as real estate, investments, etc.) into digital assets through tokenization and has gained traction with large asset management giants like BlackRock and Fidelity among others.
Why this matters
RWA TVL crossed $10.679 billion onTuesday, March 25, according to DeFiLlama data. TVL represents the total value of assets locked or secured by the blockchain, and higher TVL signals higher confidence among market participants.
What to expect
Fidelity recently filed a US Treasury tokenization proposal on the Ethereum blockchain with the SEC. The regulator’s approval could pave the way for tokenization of more financial investments and products on the blockchain, driving adoption and higher TVL in the sector.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin holds $87,000 as markets brace for volatility ahead of April 2 tariff announcements
Bitcoin (BTC) holds above $87,000 on Wednesday after its mild recovery so far this week. A K33 Research report explains how the markets are relatively calm and shaping up for volatility as the market absorbs the tariff announcements.
Shiba Inu rallies as trading volume rises 228% amid increase in bullish bets
Shiba Inu price extends its gains by 8% and trades at $0.000015 at the time of writing on Wednesday, rallying over 15% so far this week. On-chain data shows that SHIB’s trading volume rose 228% in the last 30 days, bolstering the platform’s bullish outlook.
BTC, ETH, and XRP could face volatility as Trump’s “Liberation Day” nears
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $87,000 on Wednesday after recovering 4% in the last three days. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) find support around their key level, suggesting a recovery on the cards.
BlackRock’s BUIDL fund launch on Solana platform while Fidelity files for spot Solana ETF
Solana price hovers around $142 on Wednesday after recovering by 7% so far this week. BlackRock’s BUIDL fund launches on the Solana platform. Fidelity files for a spot Solana ETF with Cboe.
Bitcoin: BTC stabilizes around $84,000 despite US SEC regularity clarity and Fed rate stability
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $84,000 at the time of writing on Friday after recovering nearly 2% so far this week. The recent announcement by the US SEC that Proof-of-Work mining rewards are not securities could boost BTC investors' confidence.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.