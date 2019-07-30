Crypto market update: Market bleeds as the top three consolidate price

- BTC/USD faces resistance around the$9,500 level.
- Chainlink (LINK) was the biggest loser among the top 20.
Bears are in full control of the market as the prices bled this Monday. Bitcoin is flirting with the $9,500-line, struggling to break past it. The rest of the top three also struggled around crucial resistance levels. Let’s take a closer look at how the top three did and then reveal the biggest winners and losers of the day, among the top 20 coins.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin (BTC): BTC/USD has gone down from $9,500 to $9,465. The price is currently trending in a flag formation, getting primed for a breakout. There are healthy resistance levels around the $9,500 zone.
- Ethereum (ETH): ETH/USD is currently consolidating in a flag formation. The price fell from $211.15 to $208.15 this Tuesday. There is a significant market resistance at $211.65.
- Ripple (XRP): XRP/USD is trending in a flag formation, where the price has fallen from $0.309 to $0.308. Intraday resistance lies at $0.310.
Biggest winners and losers (top 20 coins)
- Chainlink (LINK) was the biggest loser among the top 20, going down by 6.39% and is priced at $2.09.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) went down by 3.48% and is priced at $144.02.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) was the biggest winner, as it went up by 4.43% and is priced at $1.36.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD flirting around $9,500-level, faces huge resistance upfront
BTC/USD continued to consolidate in a flag formation. This Monday, the price of the asset fell from $9,550 to $9,450. The daily confluence detector shows that the bulls will face considerable resistance to go past the $9,500.
Crypto market update: Market bleeds as the top three consolidate price
Bears are in full control of the market as the prices bled this Monday. Bitcoin is flirting with the $9,500-line, struggling to break past it. The rest of the top three also struggled around crucial resistance levels. Let’s take a closer look at how the top three did and then reveal the biggest ...
Ripple partners with Currency Bird
Currency Bird is a Chilean payment remittance company. They will mostly be adopting xCurrent among all the Ripple payment solutions. Ripple continues to partner up with financial institutions all over the world. After MoneyGram and Sentbe ...
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD may have to return to next major area of demand within $70 territory
Litecoin price in the second half of Monday is trading marginally in the green, gains of 0.40%. LTC/USD given the current technical price behaviors, remains at risk of ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.