- The top three cryptos experienced significant losses.
- Bitcoin Cash was the only prominent crypto which has been significantly profitable.
The crypto market continued to bleed in the early hours of Wednesday. Among the significant cryptos, Bitcoin Cash was the only coin which was somewhat profitable. Let’s take a closer look at how the top three did and then reveal the biggest winners and losers of the day, among the top 20 coins.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin: BTC/USD has fallen from $10,878 to $10,630 in the early hours of Wednesday. This follows a heavily bearish Tuesday where the price fell from $11,400 to $10,878. The bulls must go back into the $11,000 zone to prevent further fall.
- Ethereum: ETH/USD is on course of having three bearish days in a row and is currently priced at $208.65. Since Monday, the price has gone down from $216.50 to $208.65.
- Ripple: XRP/USD went down from $0.298 to $0.296 so far this Wednesday. The bulls have to go back inside the $0.30 zone to prevent a further drop.
Biggest winners and losers (top 20 coins)
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is the biggest winner among the top 20 with a 4.61% and is priced at $346.
- Tezos (XTZ) is the biggest loser among the top 20, with a 7.30% drop in price. It is currently priced at $1.26.
- Monero (XMR) went down by 6.08% and is priced at $85.63.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
