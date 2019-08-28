- Bitcoin dropped below $10,000 as the market experienced heavy losses.
Thursday has so far been extremely bearish for the crypto market, with the entire top 20 experiencing massive losses. Let’s take a closer look at how the top three did and then reveal the biggest winners and losers of the day, among the top 20 coins.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin: BTC/USD fell from $10,175 to $9,685 this Thursday. Over the last few days, Bitcoin has continuously flirted with going below $10,000 but has always managed to recover.
- Ethereum: ETH/USD has gone down from $187.50 to $173.15 so far this Thursday. This is the lowest that ETH/USD has traded for since May 11th, 2019.
- Ripple: XRP/USD fell from $0.269 to $0.255 this Thursday, reaching a low of $0.246.
Biggest winners and losers (top 20 coins)
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) was the biggest loser among the top 20 coins. It went down by 9.95% and is currently priced at $6.48.
- Chainlink (LINK) went down by 8.79% and is priced at $1.92.
- Eos (EOS) went down b 7.71% and is priced at $3.27.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
