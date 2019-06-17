Crypto market update: Bitcoin climbs further as the others follow suit

BTC/USD went up from $8,975 to $9,340 this Monday.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple managed to reach new heights this Friday. Let’s take a look at how the top three are doing and then we will reveal the biggest winners of the day, among the top 20 coins.

Top three coins

Bitcoin (BTC) : The price went up from $8,975 to $9,340 this Monday, charting a 4.07% increase. The bulls managed to break past the $9,000 level and will be next looking at conquering the $9,500 level.

: The price went up from $8,975 to $9,340 this Monday, charting a 4.07% increase. The bulls managed to break past the $9,000 level and will be next looking at conquering the $9,500 level. Ethereum (ETH) : ETH/USD went up from $268.55 to $274.25 during this Monday.

: ETH/USD went up from $268.55 to $274.25 during this Monday. Ripple (XRP): XRP/USD bulls had a productive day this Monday as it went up from $0.428 to $0.448. The $0.448 level has thwarted the price before and the bulls will need to overcome bearish resistance here to take the price past $0.448.

Biggest winners and losers (top 20 coins)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) went up by 5.65% and is currently priced at $225.35.

went up by 5.65% and is currently priced at $225.35. Cosmos (ATOM) went up by 5.25% and is priced at $7.02.

IOTA and Litecoin were the only coins in red among the top 20.