Crypto market update: Bitcoin climbs further as the others follow suit
- BTC/USD went up from $8,975 to $9,340 this Monday.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) was the biggest winner of the day with a 5.65% increase.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple managed to reach new heights this Friday. Let’s take a look at how the top three are doing and then we will reveal the biggest winners of the day, among the top 20 coins.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin (BTC): The price went up from $8,975 to $9,340 this Monday, charting a 4.07% increase. The bulls managed to break past the $9,000 level and will be next looking at conquering the $9,500 level.
- Ethereum (ETH): ETH/USD went up from $268.55 to $274.25 during this Monday.
- Ripple (XRP): XRP/USD bulls had a productive day this Monday as it went up from $0.428 to $0.448. The $0.448 level has thwarted the price before and the bulls will need to overcome bearish resistance here to take the price past $0.448.
Biggest winners and losers (top 20 coins)
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) went up by 5.65% and is currently priced at $225.35.
- Cosmos (ATOM) went up by 5.25% and is priced at $7.02.
IOTA and Litecoin were the only coins in red among the top 20.
- IOTA (IOT) went down by 2.33% and is priced at $0.439.
- LItecoin (LTC) went down by 1.88% and is priced at $134.44.
