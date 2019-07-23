- The top three coins suffered losses for the second straight day.
- NEO/USD was the biggest loser of the day, with a 6.87% drop in price.
The market faced bearish correction this Monday as the top three coins saw losses. Let’s take a closer look at how the top three did and then reveal the biggest winners and losers of the day, among the top 20 coins.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin: BTC/USD fell from $10,620 to $10,305 as Monday came to a close. The bulls will need to stay strong to keep the price above $10,000.
- Ethereum: ETH/USD went down from $225 to $216.70 by the end of Monday. This Sunday, the price fell from $228.50 to $226.
- Ripple: XRP/USD went down from $0.330 to $0.321 this Monday. Ripple bulls need to keep the price above $0.30 to stop downward momentum.
Biggest winners and losers (top 20 coins)
- Neo (NEO) was the biggest loser of the day with a 6.87% drop in price and is priced at $12.06.
- Tron (TRX) went down by 6.13% and is priced at $0.027.
- Tezos (XTZ) was the biggest winner of the day as the price went up by 4% and is priced at $1.12.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins are set up to hunt for Bitcoin
The BTC/USD pair is trading at $10.461 and has been playing for three days with the price congestion support level at $10.600. The current technical structure is very ambiguous and open to both sides of the market.
Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD defiantly stays in green
Ethereum Classic is among the few coins that are showing potential for growth on Monday. Besides, ETC/USD trading pair has maintained a shallow uptrend from the lows traded last week around $5.11. On the upside, movement is limited at $6.5 although the price is dancing at $6.44.
Litecoin market overview: LTC/USD upside capped at $100
Litecoin has decided to play it safe after an unsuccessful attack on $105 resistance. The declines from July 10 explored the levels under $100. A low was formed at $77.50 before the bears started to retreat as reported by FXStreet.
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin upside limited at 10,800 – Ethereum and Ripple test key support areas
The cryptocurrency market is oddly calm on July 22; the first day of the week’s trading. Led by Bitcoin, cryptos are shunning volatility choosing a more stable look into trading this week, unlike the previous weeks.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.