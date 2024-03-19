- Bitcoin accounts for about $192 million worth of total market liquidations.
- Three on-chain derivatives exchanges triggered more than $52 million in liquidation.
- Around $24 million in collateral liquidations are expected if Ethereum falls to $3,008.
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) price correction on Tuesday pushed the entire crypto market capitalization down by 8%, triggering $538 million in liquidated long positions. A sustained decrease in market prices could slow down the usage of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platforms, especially among borrowing and lending protocols.
Buying pressure winds down in the crypto market
After a long bull run, the entire crypto market is down by 8% on Tuesday, with Bitcoin and Ether leading the price correction in the top 20, according to data from Coingecko.
The bearish move impacted even cryptocurrencies like Solana (SOL), whose increasing popularity and meme coins have captured traders’ attention. SOL is down 12%, along with meme coins like Book of Meme (BOME) and dogwifhat (WIF), down 15.4% and 20.6%, respectively, as of the time of writing.
Top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization
Due to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, the market slump may partly be attributed to traders exercising caution. An outcome that sees the Fed keeping interest rates at the current levels for long may weigh on risk-perceived assets such as cryptocurrencies.
Total crypto market cap 1-hour chart
Crypto market crash liquidates long traders
However, a few long traders were caught off-guard as crashing market prices wiped off $538 million worth of long positions in the past 24 hours. Total liquidations reached a combined $652.8 million of long and short orders from over 240,000 traders, according to data from Coinglass.
Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and Solana (SOL) lead the 24-hour liquidation heatmap with over $192.15 million, $127.46 million, and $36.7 million, respectively. The largest CEX liquidation occurred in an OKX-BTC-USDT-SWAP worth $12.25 million.
Crypto liquidation heatmap
Notably, three on-chain derivative exchanges—GMXV2, GMX, and Kwenta—also saw more than $56 million in liquidations. The largest occurring in a position on GMX was worth over $9.3 million, according to data from Tradao.
Ether collateral liquidations may hamper DeFi growth
One key area of market liquidation to look at is collateral in DeFi. Collateral liquidations occur when a borrower’s collateral is sold off by a smart contract to pay off a debt. This usually happens during volatile markets, when the collateral decreases sharply in value.
More than $5.4 million worth of collateral in DeFi was liquidated in the past 24 hours with Ether accounting for $4.27 million according to data from Parsec. The liquidations will increase to $24 million in collateral if Ether falls to $3,008, the data shows. This may hamper growth in DeFi, which has seen a recent boost during the bull run.
A critical factor that may impact all of this is the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) Ether spot ETF decision. If the SEC gives a green light, it may cause DeFi to see explosive growth. This also comes at a time when Fidelity has adjusted its ETF application to include staking, a move that may onboard retail investors to DeFi.
Aptos price rallies towards $18 target after $330 million token unlock
Aptos price is increasing on Tuesday, defying the sharp sell-off among main crypto assets. The scalable Layer 1 proof-of-stake blockchain recently unlocked over $334 million worth of APT tokens on March 13. While token unlock events are typically followed by a correction in prices, APT sustained its rally.
ImmutableX price falls sharply as holders sell IMX ahead of $101 million token unlock
ImmutableX price is declining sharply despite the rising relevance of gaming and meme coin tokens among traders. The decrease can be attributed to traders positioning ahead of the upcoming token unlock on Friday, which is likely to increase the selling pressure on the gaming token and result in a steeper correction.
XRP trades with modest losses below key $0.60 level
XRP price dropped closer to its psychologically important support level at $0.60 on Tuesday amidst a steep correction in the crypto ecosystem. Most of the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization have noted a decline in their prices on Tuesday.
Why is the crypto market crashing?
The two most important contribution to the ongoing bull market is the meteoric rise in Bitcoin due to the ETF approval and the sudden interest spike in Solana ecosystem. But the recent move suggests that the upward momentum is dissipating and a correction looms.
Bitcoin: Can BTC hit $100,000 without a correction?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a slowdown in momentum as it set up a new all-time high of $73,949 on March 13. Considering the massive uptrend that BTC has been experiencing, a short-term correction is nothing to be concerned about.