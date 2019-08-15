Crypto market overview: Crypto carnage sees four of the top five register double-digit losses

- BTC/USD has gone below $10,000 for the first time since 31st July.
- Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash have all gone by>10%.
The crypto market is in utter turmoil right now as the bears refuse to let go of their stranglehold on the market. Four of the top five and six of the top ten registered double-digit losses. Let’s take a closer look at how the top three did and then reveal the biggest winners and losers of the day, among the top 20 coins.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin: BTC/USD has gone below $10,000 for the first time since 31st July. BTC/USD has gone down from $10,030 to $9,700 in the early hours of Thursday. Over the last four days, the digital asset has gone down from $11,540 to $9,700, charting a staggering 16% drop in price.
- Ethereum: ETH/USD plunged from $205.65 to $183.25 within an hour. Currently, Ethereum is trading for $181.80. Over the last four days, ETH/USD has gone down from $217 to $181.80.
- Ripple: XRP/USD went down from $0.26 to $0.255 this Thursday. Over the last four days, XRP/USD has gone down from $0.303 to $0.255, charting an 18.80% drop in price. At one point, XRP/USD fell fro $0.287 to $0.239 within just 15 mins.
Biggest winners and losers (top 20 coins)
- EOS (EOS) was the biggest loser among the top 20, going down by 14.87%. It is currently priced at $3.49.
- TRON (TRX) came runners-up with 14.36% and is priced at $0.017.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) went down by 13.84% and is priced at $128.13.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
