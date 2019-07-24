Crypto market overview: Bitcoin plummets, alts follow in a heavily bearish Tuesday

- Bitcoin plummetted below $10,000 as markets came to a close.
- TRON (TRX) was the biggest loser of the day among the top 20 coins.
Tuesday marked the third day in a row when the bears have had full control over the market. Bitcoin plummetted below $10,000 and the rest of the top three had to lick their wounds as well. Let’s take a closer look at how the top three did and then reveal the biggest winners and losers of the day, among the top 20 coins.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin: BTC/USD fell from $10,335 to $9,885 as Tuesday came to a close. The bulls will need to rally together to push the price back above $10,000.
- Ethereum: ETH/USD went down from $217 to $211.85 this Tuesday. The $211.50 support level needs to hold out for the price to stay up.
- Ripple: XRP/USD went down from $0.320 to $0.307 this Tuesday. Ripple bulls are struggling to keep the price above $0.30.
Biggest winners and losers (top 20 coins)
- Tron (TRX) was the biggest loser of the day with a 10.23% drop in price and is priced at $0.024.
- Neo (NEO) went down by 6.27% and is priced at $11.25.
- Cosmos (ATOM) has gone down by 5.93% and is currently trading for $3.74.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
