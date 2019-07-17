BTC/USD is on course of having the most bearish week since March 2018.

Over the last four weeks, XRP/USD has fallen from $0.48 to $0.29, losing 39.58% of its valuation.

The last week has been a roller-coaster ride for the crypto market, which culminated in Tuesday’s downward spiral. Let’s take a look at how the top three coins performed over the last week.

BTC/USD weekly chart

BTC/USD fell from $11,450 to $9,350 during this week. In the process, it lost 19% of its valuation. This is on course of being the most bearish week BTC/USD has had since March 2018.

ETH/USD weekly chart

ETH/USD fell from $270 to $196.15, losing a staggering 27.35% of its valuation. ETH/USD is on course of having its most bearish week since September 2018.

XRP/USD weekly chart

XRP/USD is on course of having its fourth bearish week in a row. XRP/USD fell from $0.33 to $0.29. Over the last four weeks, XRP/USD has fallen from $0.48 to $0.29, losing 39.58% of its valuation.

