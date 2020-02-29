- All major coins are rangebound during Asian hours on Saturday.
- Huobi Token is the best-performer with 16% gains on a daily basis.
The cryptocurrency market has calmed down after a volatile week. Bitcoin and all major altcoins have been rangebound during early Asian hours on Saturday amid shrinking volatility. The total market capitalization has reached $250 billion. The average daily trading volumes climbed to $158 billion, while Bitcoin's dominance settled at 63.7%.
Top-3 coins price overview:
Bitcoin has recovered from Friday's low of $8,431 to $8,760 by the time of writing. The first cryptocurrency stayed unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day; however, the expanding short-term volatility may result in strong movements later during the day.
Ethereum attempts to develop the recovery after the volatile end of the week. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $230.00, off the recent low reached at $210.57 on Thursday, February 27. Ethereum has gained over 1% since the beginning of Saturday, though the short-term momentum is bearish.
Ripple's XRP is trying to settle above psychological $0.2400. The third-largest coin has recovered from the recent low of $0.2245; however, the further upside momentum seems to be limited. The coin has gained 1% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the Saturday.
The biggest market-movers:
Huobi Token (HTT) is the best-perfroming altcoin of the day. It has gained over 16% since this time on Friday amid strong bullish rally. Chainlink increased by 8% to trade at $4.28. Tezos closes the growth leaders with 4% of gains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
