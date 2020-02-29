All major coins are rangebound during Asian hours on Saturday.

Huobi Token is the best-performer with 16% gains on a daily basis.

The cryptocurrency market has calmed down after a volatile week. Bitcoin and all major altcoins have been rangebound during early Asian hours on Saturday amid shrinking volatility. The total market capitalization has reached $250 billion. The average daily trading volumes climbed to $158 billion, while Bitcoin's dominance settled at 63.7%.

Top-3 coins price overview:

Bitcoin has recovered from Friday's low of $8,431 to $8,760 by the time of writing. The first cryptocurrency stayed unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day; however, the expanding short-term volatility may result in strong movements later during the day.

Ethereum attempts to develop the recovery after the volatile end of the week. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $230.00, off the recent low reached at $210.57 on Thursday, February 27. Ethereum has gained over 1% since the beginning of Saturday, though the short-term momentum is bearish.

Ripple's XRP is trying to settle above psychological $0.2400. The third-largest coin has recovered from the recent low of $0.2245; however, the further upside momentum seems to be limited. The coin has gained 1% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the Saturday.

The biggest market-movers:

Huobi Token (HTT) is the best-perfroming altcoin of the day. It has gained over 16% since this time on Friday amid strong bullish rally. Chainlink increased by 8% to trade at $4.28. Tezos closes the growth leaders with 4% of gains.