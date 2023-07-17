Share:

The Crypto market is making a corrective intraday pullback after we spotted an intraday five-wave impulse into first wave 1. We have seen some intraday jump last week, but it immediately turned down, so on the intraday basis it can be still trading in an a-b-c flat correction within wave 2, where subwave »c« can retest 1.11T support before a bullish continuation towards the April highs for wave 3 of a five-wave bullish cycle.

Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.