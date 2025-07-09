Crypto Gainers Price Prediction: CRO, ZEC, FLOKI struggle to extend gains after double-digit rise

- Cronos ticks lower after a sudden 20% surge on Tuesday, eyes 200-day EMA breakout.
- Zcash edges lower from a crucial resistance as it loses steam after a 12% surge the previous day.
- Floki’s falling channel breakout rally eyes further gains to reclaim a psychological level.
Layer-1 cryptocurrencies Cronos (CRO) and Zcash (ZEC), alongside the meme coin Floki (FLOKI), recorded a double-digit rise on Tuesday, outpacing the market in 24-hour gains at press time on Wednesday. However, as the crypto gainers reach crucial resistances, momentum wanes, and the struggle to extend gains begins. The technical outlook shares a mixed signal as the cryptocurrencies reach a crossroads.
Cronos takes a breather after the 20% surge
Cronos ticks lower by over 2% at press time on Wednesday as it reverses from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.09834. CRO jumped 20% on Tuesday, as the Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT) included Cronos in the Blue Chip exchange-traded fund (ETF) filing.
The altcoin created a bullish engulfing candle after days of consolidation at the $0.080 support floor. To extend gains, CRO must attain a daily close above the 200-day EMA, potentially targeting the $0.10649 level, last tested on June 1.
The technical indicators maintain a bullish bias, as the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator displays a spike in the MACD and signal line, which are rising towards the zero line. A new wave of bullish histograms from the reference line suggests increased momentum.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61, ticking lower from the overbought zone due to the intraday pullback. Overall, the RSI suggests a bullish momentum as it remains above the 50% halfway line.
CRO/USDT daily price chart.
If CRO extends the intraday pullback, it could test the immediate support level at $0.09196.
Zcash recovery hits a crucial resistance
Zcash ticks lower at press time on Wednesday, following the 12% jump the previous day. The layer-1 privacy coin exceeds the 50-day and 200-day EMAs with a bullish engulfing candle on Tuesday.
However, ZEC struggles to overcome the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $46.66, drawn from the $74.59 on December 2 to the $29.19 base on March 10. A decisive push above $46.66 could extend the uptrend towards the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $52.12.
The RSI is at 55, indicating a bullish tilt as it rises above the midpoint level. Still, the MACD indicator displays the MACD and signal line rising towards the zero line.
ZEC/USDT daily price chart.
If ZEC fails to hold gains, a close below the 200-day EMA at $41.00 could extend the declining trend toward $36.42.
Floki’s channel breakout targets the 200-day EMA
Floki edges lower nearly 0.50% at the time of writing on Wednesday, holding the 11% gains from the previous day. The meme coin has exceeded the $0.000008870 resistance level, extending the falling channel breakout as shown in the chart below.
Floki targets the 200-day EMA at $0.000009771, and a decisive close above this level could target the May 22 close of $0.000011229.
The technical indicators suggest a bullish bias, as the RSI, at 60, floats above its neutral level, and the MACD indicator displays the average lines crossing into positive territory.
FLOKI/USDT daily price chart.
On the downside, if Floki drops below $0.000008870, it could extend the decline to the 50-day EMA at $0.000008054.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin could extend technical breakout, targeting $0.20 threshold
Dogecoin is steadying its recovery on Tuesday, following a technical breakout in the previous month. The leading meme coin hovers at around $0.1701 at the time of writing, showcasing the potential for further gains while aiming for the resistance level of $0.2000.
Pi Network Price Forecast: Whales acquire over 2 million PI tokens amid slowdown under $0.50
Pi Network (PI) edges lower by nearly 1% and trades at $0.45 at press time on Tuesday as the available wallet balance of centralized exchanges (CEX) grows, suggesting increased supply pressure.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP showcase recovery potential despite renewed tariff uncertainty
Cryptocurrency prices show signs of recovery on Tuesday following a volatile session the prior day, driven by tariff uncertainty and trade tensions between the United States (US) and its trading partners.
Bitcoin stabilizes at $108,000 as Trump’s tariff moves spark fresh risk-aversion
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $108,000 on Tuesday after a brief dip, showing resilience amid macroeconomic headwinds. President Trump sends out new “tariff letters” and extends the deadline for reciprocal tariffs to August 1, triggering a fresh wave of global risk-aversion.
Bitcoin: BTC ends Q2 with 30% gains, Standard Chartered eyes $200K by year-end
Bitcoin (BTC) closed a strong second quarter (Q2), recording nearly 30% in quarterly gains amid rising corporate and institutional demand and bullish market sentiment.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.