The amount of Bitcoin FTX.US gives is yet to be determined, and will be based on the East Coast time its Super Bowl ad runs.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX.US will be giving away free Bitcoin as part of its upcoming advertising campaign at the Feb. 13 Super Bowl LVI.

However, the amount of Bitcoin given away has yet to be determined because it will depend on what time the ad runs on the East Coast.

For example, if the ad runs at 8:50 PM, the Bahamian-based exchange will give away 8.50 BTC ($374,000 at current prices). But if the ad is aired later in the game — at 11 PM for example — the giveaway will increase to 11 BTC (around $484,000 at the moment).

The airtime slot for the ad is scheduled in the game’s second half, which is slated to start at 8 PM ET (1:00 AM UTC, Feb 14), an hour and a half after initially kicking off.

We're giving some #bitcoin away!



How much? $1 million worth?! $1.5 million worth?!!?! We don't actually know yet.



The later our Big Game ad airs, the more #bitcoin you can win. See you Sunday! #FTXcontest



No purchase necessary. Subject to T&C: https://t.co/L7o8Jz25TT pic.twitter.com/mfA0q2FIFG — FTX - Built By Traders, For Traders (@FTX_Official) February 7, 2022

The prize will be split between four people, who will need to open FTX.US accounts to claim their prize, however, you don’t need an account to enter. The winners will be contacted via Twitter direct message.

Anyone who follows the company’s Twitter account and retweets the pinned tweet of its commercial between the time the ad airs and 11:59 PM EST is eligible to win. Participants must also be legal residents of the U.S., although New Yorkers are excluded.

The upcoming Superbowl ad campaign comes as FTX CEO and Founder Sam Bankman-Fried continues to target sports as the fastest-growing customer base for crypto adoption.

FTX first announced its purchase of the Superbowl ad time slot in October 2021, wanting to reach a wider audience. The Superbowl has an estimated TV audience of 92 million viewers.

At the time, Bankman-Fried said, “there is no bigger, more mainstream event to share a message like that than the Super Bowl.”

In June, FTX.US partnered with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and his wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The exchange also became the official sponsor of Major League Baseball in the same month.

In March, it arranged to name the Miami Heat’s home stadium the FTX Arena until 2040, before gifting every spectator in one section of FTX Arena $500 in crypto at the Miami Heat season opener game.