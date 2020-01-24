At this time one week ago, crypto markets had just enjoyed one of the biggest and broadest one-week surges of the year.
Our Weiss 50 Crypto Index (W50), the industry’s broadest price metric, had risen nearly 22%, while our Weiss Mid-Cap Crypto Index (WMC) had jumped by a whopping 44%.
So, it’s only natural for these assets to take a breather this week.
What does that portend for the near future?
After a big price surge with fireworks across the entire crypto marketplace, then a pause, a pullback is very possible. And our crypto cycles model is confirming that notion.
This week, the Weiss 50 Crypto Index was practically unchanged down just 1.03% as of Thursday’s close.
And the stall isn’t strictly a Bitcoin phenomenon. Even excluding Bitcoin, the Weiss 50 Crypto Ex-BTC Index (W50X) was only slightly more positive, up 1.58% on the week.
Splitting the markets by market cap confirms the sideways action:
The Weiss Large-Cap Crypto Index (WLC) was down 2.70%, led largely by Bitcoin’s minor underperformance on the week.
And the Weiss Mid-Cap Crypto Index truly tells the dead-zone story. It was virtually unchanged, up by a meager 0.03%.
What about small cap cryptos? A tiny bit weaker, but nothing to make a difference. The Weiss Small-Cap Crypto Index (WSC) was down 1.71%. In the volatile world of crypto (especially small-cap coins), that’s also practically nothing.
Here’s the key: Rallies in all our crypto indexes ran out of steam when they were just shy of breaking key overhead resistance levels. Continued rising — even for just another week — would have signaled a much stronger rally was in the making.
The lack of this signal, coupled with the fact that the markets have not seen a significant pullback since mid-December, tells us that one may be due.
Long term, however the outlook remains firmly bullish. Our indexes and cycles model tell us that that momentum is building for a very positive 2020 across the entire crypto asset space.
But it’s not just our studies of price patterns that lead us to this conclusion. Industry fundamentals have also improved markedly.
Weiss Ratings does not accept any form of compensation from creators, issuers or sponsors of cryptocurrencies. Nor are the Weiss Cryptocurrency Ratings intended to endorse or promote an investment in any specific cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies carry a high degree of risk. The SEC, CFTC and other regulators have expressed concerns with the volatility of the market and the actions of sponsors of specific cryptocurrencies. Be sure to review their official consumer alerts such as the public statement on cryptocurrencies by the SEC.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bears take over and draw a bloody moon
Cryptographer and computer scientist Nick Szabo, has presented in his Twitter account a study on the "risk-benefit" ratio of different assets. The study used a Sharpe Ratio over four years Hodl period.
ETH/USD bears flip the bulls, target shifts to $5
Ethereum Classic is facing the ultimate correction following a massive bull-run that had it hit January highs around $12 from December lows at $3.41. The persuasive urge upwards has, however, ended in losses due to a lack of ...
Ripple's CEO sees an era of IPO in cryptocurrency industry
Ripple's XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $9.4 billion has lost over 5% in recent 24 hours and hit the low of $0.2136 on Friday. XRP/USD is moving within a clear bearish trend amid expanding volatility.
The Crypto Sector in selloff mode searches a support zone
Most of the cryptocurrency sector accelerated the losses after breaking the neckline of support that was holding their prices. The selling pressure was in almost all digital assets.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge
The cryptocurrency market started the downside correction after a strong rally initiated by risk reversal play at the beginning of January and reinforced by various altcoin pumps...