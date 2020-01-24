At this time one week ago, crypto markets had just enjoyed one of the biggest and broadest one-week surges of the year.

Our Weiss 50 Crypto Index ( W50 ), the industry’s broadest price metric, had risen nearly 22%, while our Weiss Mid-Cap Crypto Index ( WMC ) had jumped by a whopping 44%.

So, it’s only natural for these assets to take a breather this week.

What does that portend for the near future?

After a big price surge with fireworks across the entire crypto marketplace, then a pause, a pullback is very possible. And our crypto cycles model is confirming that notion.

This week, the Weiss 50 Crypto Index was practically unchanged down just 1.03% as of Thursday’s close.

And the stall isn’t strictly a Bitcoin phenomenon. Even excluding Bitcoin, the Weiss 50 Crypto Ex-BTC Index (W50X) was only slightly more positive, up 1.58% on the week.

Splitting the markets by market cap confirms the sideways action:

The Weiss Large-Cap Crypto Index (WLC) was down 2.70%, led largely by Bitcoin’s minor underperformance on the week.

And the Weiss Mid-Cap Crypto Index truly tells the dead-zone story. It was virtually unchanged, up by a meager 0.03%.

What about small cap cryptos? A tiny bit weaker, but nothing to make a difference. The Weiss Small-Cap Crypto Index (WSC) was down 1.71%. In the volatile world of crypto (especially small-cap coins), that’s also practically nothing.

Here’s the key: Rallies in all our crypto indexes ran out of steam when they were just shy of breaking key overhead resistance levels. Continued rising — even for just another week — would have signaled a much stronger rally was in the making.

The lack of this signal, coupled with the fact that the markets have not seen a significant pullback since mid-December, tells us that one may be due.

Long term, however the outlook remains firmly bullish. Our indexes and cycles model tell us that that momentum is building for a very positive 2020 across the entire crypto asset space.

But it’s not just our studies of price patterns that lead us to this conclusion. Industry fundamentals have also improved markedly.