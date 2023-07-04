Share:

Crypto traders, we want to share an interesting monthly chart of Bitcoin, in which we highlighted bull and bear market duration. As you can see bear markets last for about a year, while bull markets last for almost 3 years, specifically 35months, which was the case from 2015-2018, then from 2019 – 2022 and now it can last from 2023 till the end of 2025.

