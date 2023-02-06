There had reportedly been a few deals for crypto commercials in this year's Super Bowl that fell apart following the collapse of FTX, but at least one project is giving away NFTs.
Fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 will reportedly not see a plethora of ad spots for cryptocurrency companies as they did in 2022.
According to a Feb. 6 Associated Press report, there had been four potential deals with crypto firms for commercials costings roughly $6 to $7 million in the 2023 Super Bowl, all of which fell apart following the FTX bankruptcy filing in November. Fox Sports’ executive vice president of ad sales Mark Evans reportedly said there would be “zero representation” from major crypto companies on Feb. 12, when roughly 100 million people could be tuned in to the football game.
During Super Bowl LVI in 2022, companies including FTX, eToro, Crypto.com and Coinbase debuted ads. The FTX commercial, which aired roughly nine months prior to the firm filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried being charged with fraud, featured comedian Larry David telling customers: “don’t miss out” on crypto.
David was later included in a class-action lawsuit alleging he promoted the crypto exchange to investors without performing any due diligence. Other celebrities who backed crypto companies including Matt Damon — for Crypto.com — and tennis star Naomi Osaka — for FTX — have likewise faced criticism from users.
Despite the AP report, gaming startup Limit Break announced on Feb. 6 that it will air an interactive advertisement during Super Bowl LVII in which it plans to give away dragon-themed nonfungible tokens, or NFTs. The ad will seemingly not feature a celebrity, but rather include a QR code for viewers to scan.
Many global authorities have targeted crypto ads in the wake of the 2022 market crash and firms including FTX, Voyager Digital, BlockFi, and Celsius Network declaring bankruptcy. The United States Federal Trade Commission has reportedly opened an investigation into several crypto firms for “possible misconduct concerning digital assets." In January, the governor of the Central Bank of Ireland also said he would support legislation banning the advertisement of crypto projects to young people.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ocean Protocol Price Prediction: Stunning bullish signals going unnoticed
Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) price has outperformed nearly all of the cryptocurrencies in the space. The parabolic move shows no signs of slowing down yet little coverage has surfaced from crypto media outlets. This article analyzes OCEAN’s price action to gauge where it may find resistance ahead.
Hedera Hashgraph Price Prediction: A potential bullrun with caution
Hedera Hashgraph price shows potential to continue its uptrend. The consolidation phase could be viewed as a buying opportunity in hindsight. However, the risk to the downside should be considered.
SushiSwap price rises by 8% following social coordination launch; AAVE, MKR next?
SushiSwap price noted a sharp rise during the intra-day trading hours, which was followed by a special announcement by the leaders of the Decentralised Finance (DeFi) space.
Decentraland Price Prediction: Consolidation before the next move
Decentraland price has seen impressive growth in recent months, with a 145% rally last month alone. However, the crypto asset has faced some cooling off lately, losing 7% of its market value in the last three days.
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.