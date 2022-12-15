Financial services platform B. Riley has offered Bitcoin (BTC $17,676) miner Core Scientific $72 million in financing to avoid bankruptcy and preserve value for Core Scientific stakeholders.
B. Riley, a top lender to Core Scientific with $42 million in loans currently outstanding, outlined the terms of the financing agreement in a Dec. 14 letter noting it's prepared to fund the first $40 million “immediately, with zero contingencies.”
The finance platform suggested that the remaining $32 million would be conditional on the BTC miner suspending all payments to equipment lenders while Bitcoin prices are below $18,500.
The last time the price of Bitcoin was above $18,500 was on Nov. 9, before it fell over 14% in one day.
B. Riley’s assessment of the predicament Core Scientific is in was scathing, suggesting it had deployed “an aggressive, ill-conceived strategy […] to continue to build out power facilities and expand miners while never selling Bitcoin on hand and never hedging prices.”
It noted due to this approach Core Scientific was forced to sell 9,618 BTC in April at a value of $362 million, representing a significant loss for the miner.
Core Scientific admitted in a quarterly report filed on Nov. 22 that it did not have enough cash to get through 2023. It also said it had doubts about its ability to raise funds through financing or capital markets.
In an Oct. 26 filing, the firm pointed to the low price of Bitcoin, rising electricity costs and a refusal from bankrupt crypto lender Celsius to repay a $2.1 million loan as the reason for its financial woes.
B. Riley seemed confident Core Scientific would accept the financing offer and reminded the miner of its responsibility to shareholders, noting:
In our view it would be a gross violation of the fiduciary duties owed by the Board and Management for those fiduciaries—who must put our interests ahead of their own—to authorize a Chapter 11 filing.
Since the beginning of 2022, the share price of Core Scientific has fallen 97.7%, from $11.02 to $0.25.
A one-year chart showing Core Scientific share price on Nasdaq. Source: TradingView
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC yet to face its toughest hurdle at $19,100
Bitcoin price shows a recent explosive move that has overcome an immediate hurdle. As impressive as this run-up is, BTC needs to tackle another resistance level that will likely provide a major pushback. Bitcoin price rallied roughly 9% over the last 11 days.
FTX creditor Kevin O'Leary blames Binance for former exchange's bankruptcy, urges need for regulation
FTX had previously paid Kevin O'Leary over $15 million to advocate for the now-bankrupt exchange. O'Leary alleged Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, sabotaged FTX with his intention of buying out the latter exchange.
FOMC Recap: Fed hike impact on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Gold
In its latest meeting, the US Federal Reserve delivered an interest rate rise of 50 basis points to 4.5%. The central bank renewed its commitment to fight inflation and kept increasing interest rates for the sixth straight meeting, despite a lower-than-expected US CPI earlier on Tuesday.
Ethereum price aims at $1,400 as PayPal joins hands with MetaMask to improve on ETH transfer
Ethereum is one of the most in-demand cryptocurrencies when it comes to crypto payments and purchases, along with Bitcoin and Litecoin. PayPal is making the most of this opportunity.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.