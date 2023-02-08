Share:

Judge John Dorsey authorized the issuance of the subpoenas, including Sam Bankman- Fried and his family members.

Three Arrows Capital founder Kyle Davis, on the other hand, has refused to respond to his subpoena after they made the issuance public.

The bankruptcy court had earlier last month allowed the issuance of subpoenas over Twitter.

FTX and Three Arrows Capital are two of the major contributors to the crypto market's collapse seen last year. Despite the harm they caused, the former leaders of these organizations remain a challenge to the court system. Thus now the courts are taking extraordinary measures to set things right.

FTX founder's family could be subpoenaed

FTX bankruptcy case proceedings can be seen moving forward successfully. This is because the recent motion passed by Judge John Dorsey allowed FTX debtors to issue subpoenas for "the production of documents, electronically stored information, or tangible things", per the filing.

Approval of this motion also allows the debtors to subpoena any family member of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, cofounder Gary Wang as well as Alameda Reseacrch former head Caroline Ellison. The initial January 25 filing stated,

"The Debtors attempted to confer with all of the Insiders to arrange a mutually agreeable date, time, place and scope of production... To date, none of the Insiders subject to this Motion have agreed to provide the requested information."

Earlier this week, United States prosecutors came forward with the idea of postponing civil fraud cases against Bankman-Fried until he is done with the ongoing criminal case. These civil cases include charges from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Securities and Exchange Commission.

Three Arrows Capital liquidators fail again

The founder of Three Arrows Capital, on the other hand, has been pulling himself away from the bankruptcy proceedings as much as possible. So much so that Kyle Davies has failed to respond to the most recent subpoena, delivered in the most unusual way.

Earlier last month, the court had approved the liquidators request of using social media as means of reaching Davies. Authorizing issuing a subpoena over Twitter failed to produce any result, as the Tuesday filing shows that Davies has opted to ignore his duties, according to liquidators.