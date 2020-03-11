Coronavirus Update: Ethereum conference attendee Zhen Yu Yong urges participants to get tested

- The participants in the ETHLondon hackathon and the Ethereum Community Conference have been urged to test for Coronavirus.
- Numerous blockchain and cryptocurrency events around the world have been affected with some being canceled and others postponed.
Zhen Yu Yong (Zen), the founder of TorusLabs, a platform that provides decentralized login services announced on Twitter that he has been infected by the deadly Coronavirus, otherwise referred to as COVID-19. Zen attended both the ETHLondon hackathon that took place between February 28 and March 1 and the Ethereum Community Conference (ECC) held between March 1 and March 5 in Paris France. He told the participants in both the events to “take extra precaution and/or get tested.”
While numerous cryptocurrency events and conferences have been affected by cancelations due to the Coronavirus, ECC was allowed to go on as it had less than 5,000 people attending. The Paris Blockchain Week 2020 was pushed ahead following the virus outbreak and will take place starting December 9. Paris has ban gatherings with large numbers of people until the Coronavirus is contained.
Coronavirus worldwide
Almost 120,000 cases of infections have been reported across the world. The death toll tops 4,200. Italy, one of the worst-hit nations after China, has reported more than 10,000 cases of infections. Most activities in Italy are at a standstill with flights to and out of the country being canceled. Spain has also shut down some of its schools to control new infections. However, new infection cases in China, the epicenter of the Coronavirus is said to be falling.
