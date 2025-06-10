Compound, Uniswap and Aave surge as SEC Chair Atkins says American values are foundational for DeFi

- SEC Chair Paul Atkins shared at the Crypto roundtable that American values of liberty are deeply ingrained in DeFi.
- Atkins stated that he supports the self-custody of crypto assets in a wallet.
- He also shared that the Commission is working to provide necessary regulations for on-chain financial systems.
- DeFi tokens Compound, Uniswap, and Aave registered double-digit gains following Atkins' statement.
OG DeFi tokens Compound (COMP), Uniswap (UNI), and Aave (AAVE) surged on Tuesday after Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins shared his vision for decentralized finance (DeFi) regulation, where he highlighted similarities between the sector and American values.
Atkins shares vision for DeFi regulation at Crypto Task Force roundtable
At the Crypto Task Force's final crypto roundtable for the year on Monday, titled "DeFi and the American Spirit," SEC Chair Atkins shared that DeFi holds the same fundamental principles that guide economic liberty and private property rights in America.
He emphasized the importance of self-custody of crypto assets through digital wallets and smart contracts innovation, highlighting their importance when third-party agents impose high fees for transactions or restrict functions like staking.
"The right to have self-custody of one's private property is a foundational American value that should not disappear when one logs onto the internet," said Atkins.
Under former Chair Gary Gensler, self-custody and most DeFi platforms were viewed as brokerage services and attracted regulatory action. Crypto platforms, including Coinbase, Consensys, Tornado Cash, and Uniswap, faced regulatory charges or threats for allowing self-custody, operating as a privacy-focused platform, or functioning as an unregistered brokerage.
SEC Chair remarks at crypto roundtable. Source: US SEC X handle
SEC Chair Atkins claimed that those who build self-custody or privacy-focused software should not be subject to federal securities laws.
"I do not believe that we should allow century-old regulatory frameworks to stifle innovation in technologies that could upend and, most importantly, improve and advance our current, traditional intermediated model," he added.
Atkins also recognized the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance's guide, which clarified that crypto activities, including proof-of-work mining and staking, do not constitute securities transactions.
To secure the future operations of DeFi services, Atkins said he has asked the agency's staff to review whether amendments to the Commission's rules and regulations could create an environment that fosters the growth of DeFi-related software.
"I have directed the staff to consider a conditional exemptive relief framework or "innovation exemption" that would expeditiously allow registrants and non-registrants to bring on-chain products and services to market," he added.
DeFi tokens surge following Atkins' bullish remarks
Since Atkins’ remarks at the roundtable, the DeFi sector has surged over 11%, with OG tokens like Compound, Uniswap, and Aave leading the charge and registering double-digit gains.
- Compound has risen over 30% since Monday, tackling a key resistance level at $61 and its 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). A firm move above this resistance could see COMP stretch its bullish move toward the $73 key level. On the downside, COMP could find support at the confluence of the 50-day and 100-day SMAs.
COMP/USDT daily chart
- UNI crossed above the resistance at $7.73 and could be on track to test the 200-day SMA level. If UNI holds $7.73 as support, it could stretch its rally above the 200-day SMA to test the resistance near the $10 psychological level.
UNI/USDT daily chart
- After finding support near the 200-day SMA, Aave broke above a key resistance at $285, reclaimed the $300 psychological level, and registered its largest single-day gain since February 1 on Monday. The lending/borrowing token could extend its rally to $362 if it breaks above the upper boundary of a rising channel. On the downside, Aave could find support at the channel's lower boundary.
AAVE/USDT daily chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) of all three tokens discussed above are in their overbought regions, signaling heightened bullish momentum. A sideways move of these indicators in their overbought regions could fuel the bullish momentum. However, it also increases the chances of a potential short-term correction.
Other top DeFi tokens have also been standout performers since Monday, including SKY, Hyperliquid (HYPE), and Lido (LDO), all of which are up about 10% at the time of publication.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Hyperliquid reaches all-time high as open interest surges 34% in June
Hyperliquid rallies to a new all-time high of around $43.00 and retreats slightly afterward. HYPE futures Open Interest soars to $1.89 billion, a 34% increase in June. The recovery of the MFI indicator above the 50 midline indicates elevated interest in HYPE despite prices touching all-time highs.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP mute reaction to US-China trade agreement
The Bitcoin price lowers slightly to near $110,000 as investors digest the outcome of the US-China talks. Ethereum holds above the previous consolidation range, with technical support at $2,700. XRP uptrend slows below $2.33, mirroring a SuperTrend sell signal while maintaining confluence support at $2.26.
Top Meme Coins Price Predictions: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe target new swing highs
Meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) recover sharply this week, overcoming the flash crash on Thursday. With a renewed risk-on sentiment, these top meme coins are projected to extend their bullish trend this week.
XRP usage expands as Guggenheim Treasury issues Digital Commercial Paper on the XRP Ledger
A Digital Commercial Paper under Guggenheim Treasury Services administration is now live on Ripple’s XRP Ledger. The XRP ledger offers faster settlements, lower transaction costs, and 24/7 accessibility, modernizing the commercial paper infrastructure.
Bitcoin: BTC could slump to $100K amid Trump-Musk tussle
Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled to a low of $101,095 on Friday amid volatility in the market. The effect of the tussle between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Tesla Chief Elon Musk negatively influenced the NASDAQ and Tesla's stock price on Thursday, although both are recovering on Friday.