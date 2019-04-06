CoinMarketCap launches Block Explorer for Bitcoin and Ethereum

Another blockchain explorer for Bitcoin and Ethereuem goes live.

CoinMarketCap taps the segment amid the fight against fake trading volumes.

Popular cryptocurrency data portal CoinMarketCap has launched a proprietary block explorer for two major cryptocurrencies with the biggest market value - Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The platform announced the launch on Twitter and received many excited comments.

When it comes to functionality, the explorer developed by CoinMarketCap is very similar to other services of the kind available on the market. The main page presents the overview and the general information about Bitcoin and Ethereum, including their market value, number of coins in circulation, current hashrate and the maximum supply.

Apart from that, users may get publicly available information about specific addresses, including their balances, incoming and outgoing transactions, the fee and the transacted amount. Also, the service provides data on the state of Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains, the newest block and the blockchain difficulty.

Recently, CoinMarketCap created an alliance with leading cryptocurrency exchanges to fight fake data on trading volumes. The Alliance is supported by Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trade volumes.

