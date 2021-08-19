US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is partnering with one of Japan’s largest banks to launch Coinbase Japan as part of a larger effort to expand worldwide. The move into Japan follows a greenlight from the country’s financial regulators, who have looked sternly at the crypto industry in recent years.
According to a blog post on Wednesday, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), a bank with over 40 million Japanese customers, will provide “MUFG Quick Deposit” for Coinbase’s local users.
No further information on the deposit product was provided.
Japanese customers using Coinbase will have the option to buy bitcoin, ether, stellar, litecoin, and bitcoin cash, with other listings to follow, CoinDesk previously reported. An exact date of the Coinbase Japan launch has not yet been given.
The move follows the Nasdaq-listed exchange’s subsidiary registering with the Financial Services Agency (FSA), the country’s financial watchdog, on June 18. Coinbase said its partnership with the bank was a bid to become the country’s “most trusted exchange” that is “fully compliant.”
Japan’s financial regulatory regime as it relates to the crypto industry is strict. The hardline from regulators stems from the fallout of a number of exchange hacks that have occurred within the country over the years, including Coincheck in 2017.
Following the hacks, the FSA and self-regulatory rules promoted by the Japan Virtual Currency Exchange Association have only increased in scope, scrutiny and intensity. Others, such as Kraken, left the country in 2018 citing rising costs as a result of red tape.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Coinbase launches in Japan in partnership with banking giant Mitsubishi UFJ
Major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is expanding its business in Japan. In partnership with MUFG, the digital Nasdaq-listed firm is able to be fully compliant and offer fiat-on and off-ramps for its Japanese customers.
Solana Price Prediction: SOL might hit $100 after a brief retracement
Solana price saw a sudden outburst of buying pressure on August 14, which originated a massive and explosive rally. This upswing pushed SOL to a new all-time high. A breakdown of the $50 demand barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Dutch central bank warns Binance operating illegally without required registration
The Dutch central bank has issued a notice stating that Binance illegally offering cryptocurrency services in the country. In response, Binance stated that the firm is seeking to get licensed in the country and is in the process of applying for the required registration.
Elrond Price Prediction: EGLD bulls take charge, 30% ascent likely
Elrond price kick-started an exponential rally that could extend 30%. A breach of the $166.52 is the first checkpoint and confirms the second leg-up to $196.23. If EGLD breaks below the $115.71 support barrier, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.