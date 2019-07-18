Coinbase launches “first of their kind” cryptocurrency trading signals

- The new trading signals use aggregated data from traders on the trading platform.
- Trading signals give traders a “deeper understanding and comparison of cryptocurrencies and their communities.”
The leading cryptocurrency exchange in the United States Coinbase has today announced the launched of three trading signals. These trading signals utilize data that is aggregated from traders using the Coinbase platform.
The exchange claims that the signals are “first of their kind in cryptocurrency” and are designed to give traders a “deeper understanding and comparison of cryptocurrencies and their communities.”
Coinbase said via a tweet in regards to the new trading signals:
“For many investors, Coinbase acts as the trusted bridge to crypto ownership. Part of our mission is to help newcomers navigate and explore the crypto markets to build the right portfolio for their needs — a critical step in building an open financial system.”
Coinbase has continued to provide value to its customers who are mainly traders. Besides, the trading activities, Coinbase also provides storage for digital assets on the company’s wallet platform in the US.
For instance, in June, the company introduced a push notification feature for the mobile platforms to send out alerts to trades in the event of price fluctuations. In addition to this, Coinbase preparing to launch an insurance arm of the company to ensure that the reinsurance market is accessible.
