'Coinbase effect' hits 1inch, Enjin Coin, NKN, and Origin Token ahead of listing

Coinbase announced four new token listings — 1inch, ENJ, NKN and OGN.

While these tokens will only be available for trading on April 9, users can start the transfer into their Coinbase Pro account.

The “Coinbase effect” has seen an average 91% return, according to Messari.

The “Coinbase effect” has been researched and analyzed for some time and could now see four new data points as the exchange has recently announced new listings.

1inch, ENJ, NKN and OGN to join latest listings on Coinbase

Coinbase Pro has announced that the major crypto exchange will be launching support for 1inch, Enjin Coin, NKN, and Origin Token. Users can now transfer these tokens to their Coinbase Pro account ahead of trading, which will begin on April 9.

However, the trading will only begin if liquidity conditions are met, only if a sufficient supply of each of these tokens are established on the platform. Trading pairs in euro, British pounds and Bitcoin order books will launch in three phases — post-only, limit-only and full trading. The exchange will continue to provide updates on Twitter as each order book moves through the phases.

As the option to trade more assets on Coinbase is one of the most common requests the company has received, the exchange will continue to support additional assets over time.

1INCH has risen 13.5% in the past 24 hours; ENJ, 16.7%; NKN, 50%; and OGN, 37.7%.

Coinbase listings have the highest average return at 91%

Recent Coinbase listings include Cardano, Ankr, Curve DAO token and Storj. Cardano has seen a price spike of 36% when the crypto exchange announced on March 16 that it would list the ADA token.

Cryptocurrency analysis firm Messari looked at the price trends of tokens on Coinbase during the first five days of trading, compared to the impact of listings on other major crypto exchanges, including Binance, FTX, OKEX, Kraken and Gemini.

The listing effect on the San Francisco-based exchange is no surprise — Coinbase is the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States. According to Messari, the principle behind the price surge is simple. The analysis firm explained:

The economic rationale behind the effect is straightforward. When a cryptocurrency is listed on a popular exchange it immediately gains exposure to a new set of market participants.

Robert Talamas, an analyst at Messari, concluded that Coinbase listings have the highest average return at 91%. However, the “Coinbase effect” also has the widest distribution, ranging from -32% to 645%.

While the global cryptocurrency market capitalization reached an all-time high at $2 trillion this week, Coinbase has seen an influx of users transacting on its platform. The crypto exchange’s monthly transacting users reached 6.1 million in Q1 this year and raked in a total revenue of $1.8 billion.

The company’s major headlines in recent months have propelled its decision to go public. Coinbase will complete its public listing on the Nasdaq on April 14, while anticipating more growth for the rest of 2021.