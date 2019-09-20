- The US-based Coinbase is exploring 16 new assets that can be listed on the platform soon.
- Telergram's GRAM has been also taken for review by Coinbase.
The US-largest cryptocurrency exchange is exploring the addition of new digital assets to the set of tradable instruments. According to the official announcement, the company has initiated a review process fo 16 assets, including GRAM, the token of a popular messenger app Telegram.
Apart from GRAM, Coinmase is considering Avalanche, Celo, Chia, Coda, Dfinity, Filecoin, Handshake, Kadena, Mobilecoin, NEAR, Nervos, Oasis, Orchid, Polkadot, Solana, Spacemesh.
Notably, the exchange usually explores support for the coins that are already listed on other cryptocurrency trading platforms. However, this time, the company has chosen the assets that are relatively new.
"Today, we are announcing our intention to explore assets that have not launched and which Coinbase may choose to support in the future,”Coinmase said in the announcement.
Also, Coinbase emphasized, that the review process does not guarantee that the asset will eventually make its way to the list of tradable instruments on the platform.
"Our decision to support any asset requires significant technical and compliance review and may be subject to regulatory approval in some jurisdictions. We therefore cannot guarantee whether or when any above-listed asset will be listed on a Coinbase product in any jurisdiction.”
Recently, Coinbase made DASH available to its Pro users. The coin is tradable against USD and BTC.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin settles above $10,000 amid sluggish recovery
The cryptocurrency market stopped thee decline and attempted a recovery ahead of the weekend. Bitcoin and all major altcoins clawed back some ground, however, the upside momentum has yet to gain traction.
Litecoin price analysis: Bulls run out of steam near the $80-mark
LTC/USD had two bearish days in a row as the bulls ran out of steam near the $80-level. So far this Friday, the price has fallen from $77 to $75.30.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD still flashing bullish signals
Monero’s higher low pattern since the beginning of September has seen it successfully challenge several resistance levels. Besides, the breakout earlier this week catapulted it above $80 before losing steam at $82.65.
Bitcoin Cash market update: BCH/USD bearish flag pattern breakdown in the offing
Bitcoin Cash resilience to defend $300 support has been astounding. The setback faced yesterday when Bitcoin dived yesterday brought to a sudden end a bullish recovery momentum that had stepped above the key $330 level.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.