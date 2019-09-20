The US-based Coinbase is exploring 16 new assets that can be listed on the platform soon.

Telergram's GRAM has been also taken for review by Coinbase.

The US-largest cryptocurrency exchange is exploring the addition of new digital assets to the set of tradable instruments. According to the official announcement, the company has initiated a review process fo 16 assets, including GRAM, the token of a popular messenger app Telegram.

Apart from GRAM, Coinmase is considering Avalanche, Celo, Chia, Coda, Dfinity, Filecoin, Handshake, Kadena, Mobilecoin, NEAR, Nervos, Oasis, Orchid, Polkadot, Solana, Spacemesh.

Notably, the exchange usually explores support for the coins that are already listed on other cryptocurrency trading platforms. However, this time, the company has chosen the assets that are relatively new.

"Today, we are announcing our intention to explore assets that have not launched and which Coinbase may choose to support in the future,”Coinmase said in the announcement.

Also, Coinbase emphasized, that the review process does not guarantee that the asset will eventually make its way to the list of tradable instruments on the platform.

"Our decision to support any asset requires significant technical and compliance review and may be subject to regulatory approval in some jurisdictions. We therefore cannot guarantee whether or when any above-listed asset will be listed on a Coinbase product in any jurisdiction.”

Recently, Coinbase made DASH available to its Pro users. The coin is tradable against USD and BTC.

