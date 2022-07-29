- Ethereum price has flipped the $1,700 resistance barrier into a support level, signaling a resurgence of bullish momentum.
- With no hurdles in sight till $2,000, all ETH needs to do is stay above the $1,700 foothold.
- A daily candlestick close below the $1,543 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ethereum price has done the unthinkable over the last 24 hours and flipped an important hurdle into a launching pad. All that’s left for ETH to do now is to maintain this momentum and rally to new hurdles.
Ethereum price makes best of the worst situation
Ethereum price walked the last mile after falling short of retesting the $1,700 resistance barrier on July 25 and July 28. However, it made sense for ETH to exhaust as it had rallied roughly 65% between July 13 and July 24.
The FOMC-induced rally seems to have had more to give. After a brief consolidation around the $1,600s, the Ethereum price triggered another run-up that not only retested the $1,700 hurdle but also pushed above it.
This is a significant development for ETH bulls with more upside on the horizon. But this optimism is dependent on how well the buyers can safeguard the newly flipped $1,700 support level.
In a bullish case, the $2,000 psychological level would be the next target, but this move could extend to a proper resistance barrier at $2,158.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
While things are looking good for Ethereum price, a breakdown of the $1,700 support level would reveal a blow-off top. In such a case, the declining momentum could drive ETH lower to revisit the $1,543 support level.
Here, buyers will get another chance to trigger a rally. A daily candlestick close below this level, however, will invalidate the bullish thesis for ETH and potentially catalyze another crash to $1,080.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
