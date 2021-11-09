Civic’s Ignite Pass aims to combat bots targeting NFT drops on the Solana network by verifying video-based selfies using artificial intelligence.
Identity verification tech firm Civic Technologies has launched a free tool to combat botting activity in Solana (SOL)-based NFT drops.
According to a Nov. 8 announcement, Civic’s new tool “Ignite Pass” will filter out bots by requiring buyers to complete a liveness verification before being approved to make NFT purchases.
Civic’s website notes that users will be required to take a video selfie in order to verify, with an Ignite Pass then being issued to their wallet address upon completion. The pass also remains active for 24 hours to “limit the options of malicious botters verifying multiple wallets. ”
The website also outlined that “Civic does not store this video selfie,” but does not clarify if the data is deleted or stored elsewhere.
The Ignite Pass is a free version of the firm’s suite of know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance tools, Civic Pass. The tools are designed for decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, NFT marketplaces and public blockchains.
Civic Technologies CEO Chris Hart emphasized the revolutionary capabilities that nonfungible tokens have recently unlocked for artists, lamenting the negative impact that bots are having on creators:
“Bots are more than a nuisance – they’re destroying the trust that communities have built as well as the future prospects of its creators.”
Bots gone wild
In February earlier this year, Dapper Lab’s NBA Top Shot was forced to delay the launch of a new series of Premium Packs due to high levels of botting activity on the platform.
The following month, many users of the MoonCats NFTs were complaining that the project had become overrun by bots programmed to accumulate new cats the moment they dropped online.
In response to the botting, MoonCat developers Ponderware held a vote on whether to destroy a private key holding a collection of rare unreleased MoonCat NFTs or not, with 72% of the community voting “yes” during the 48-hour poll.
September saw TIME Magazine sell out of 4,676 NFTs in less than one minute, with Paradigm researcher Anish Agnihotri attributing the rapid sales to botting activity:
Many folks knew the mainnet deploy in advance and were able to plan ahead to bot their transactions.
A surge in activity from bots targeting Grape Protocol’s Initial DEX Offering (IDO) also caused the Solana network to go offline for roughly 17 hours in September.
The Solana Foundation characterized the incident as a “denial of service attack,” estimating the bots had spammed the network with a transaction load of roughly 400,000 every second.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin fund inflows dominate market as BTC reaches all-time high
Institutional funds invested in cryptocurrencies this year so far have already topped 2020, according to the latest report by CoinShares. Digital asset inflows across crypto asset managers reached $8.9 billion following 12 consecutive weeks of inflows.
Litecoin price to provide buy opportunity before LTC shoots for $320
Litecoin price has been on a slow uptrend since September 29 but exploded on November 8. This volatile move has breached a crucial barrier and turned it to the bulls’ advantage, suggesting that an upswing is likely. A daily close below $189.75 ...
Mastercard to launch crypto payment cards across Asia-Pacific as adoption rises
Mastercard has inked partnerships with three entities that will allow the payment firm to launch crypto-backed payment cards in the Asia Pacific region. Consumers and merchants in the region would be able to obtain digital asset-linked Mastercard debit, credit and prepaid cards.
XLM price breakout imminent as Stellar’s technicals show strength
XLM price coiling for an explosive move higher. The three-week Ichimoku chart gives an apparent reason why XLM has had difficulty moving higher. A successful move above resistance could see XLM outperform nearly the entire altcoin market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.