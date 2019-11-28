CipherTrace reports a rise in cryptocurrency theft has increased in 2019

A report was released which details that cryptocurrency theft for this year has increased versus 2018.

Blockchain foresentics firm CipherTrace, has drafted a new report which is claiming that cryptocurrency theft has increased in 2019, versus similar theft in 2018.

CipherTrace CEO Dave Jevans commented:

The 150% increase in crypto theft and fraud reflects how criminals are adapting for bigger and better scores. Criminals chase money and the money is right here and ripe for the taking. Little attacks are often easy to defend against, but targeted attacks are far more lucrative.