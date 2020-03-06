Chinese university to start the country’s first blockchain engineering program

Chengdu University's blockchain program aims to catch up with the constantly changing developments in social economy and informatization.

China’s Chengdu University of Information Technology (CUIT) has received approval from the Ministry of Education to open the country’s first undergraduate blockchain engineering major. According to some local reports, enrollment and admissions will start this year. The program aims to help students be up-to-date with the continually changing developments in the social economy and informatization. The program will be providing formal training to students interested in blockchain, which will, in turn, help them meet the needs of the blockchain industry.

The courses are designed to impart students with skills in blockchain system design, project management and implementation. According to the report, the program will allow blockchain enthusiasts to gain expertise in computer science and technology, the basic theory of blockchain technology and blockchain project development methods.