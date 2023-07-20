Nearly $250 billion worth of transactions have taken place using China’s digital yuan in the one-and-a-half years since the start of its pilot, the country’s central bank governor has claimed.
On July 19, People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang told a conference in Singapore that its central bank digital currency transacted 1.8 trillion yuan as of the end of June.
Yi added there have been around 950 million transactions from roughly 120 million wallets since the digital yuan’s initial January 2022 rollout, leading to an average transaction amount of about $260.
MAS is honoured to have Dr Yi Gang, President of China Society for Finance and Banking as the speaker for the MAS Lecture 2023. Dr Yi spoke on “CBDC from China’s perspective”.— MAS (@MAS_sg) July 19, 2023
Find out more here: https://t.co/UbikjgQhRn pic.twitter.com/UuQwOQe8n0
He claimed around $2.3 billion, or 16.5 billion digital yuan, was in circulation at the end of June, which only represents 0.16% of China’s monetary supply, according to a July 19 Reuters report.
The digital yuan’s adoption is still minimal relative to China’s 1.4 billion strong population, so far mostly being used for domestic retail payments aside from a few trials in Hong Kong.
On July 18, the South China Morning Post reported that the Bank of China Hong Kong began trialing another cross-border payment scheme for Bank of China customers at select retail stores in Hong Kong.
The trial was rolled out in a bid to further promote the cross-border applications of digital yuan and is the third cross-border trial of the CBDC in Hong Kong, according to the SCMP.
In a trial last year the BOCHK launched a program that encouraged customers to set up a BOC e-CNY wallet to receive $14 (100 yuan) to be used at the Hong Kong supermarket chain U Select.
In January, the central bank integrated smart contract functionality into the digital yuan to expand upon its use cases.
The $250 billion in digital yuan transactions is an over 70% increase from the number the bank cited in August 2022.
The amount is still, however, far off the amount of value processed by some of the largest public blockchains in the world.
Bitcoin (BTC $30,282), for example, processed $8.2 trillion in 2022, according to various reports.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Optimism price failing to breach key barrier still proves to be profitable for 38k OP holders
Optimism price trading at $1.567 at the time of writing has risen by almost 10% in the last 24 hours. The altcoin even tested the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) during the intra-day high marked at $1.661.
XLM price shoots up by 20% owing to residue bullishness from Ripple vs. SEC lawsuit
XLM price has seen another 20% rise over the past 24 hours, bringing the trading price to $0.155 at the time of writing. The rally helped in recovering the corrections the altcoin faced over the past week.
Questions on the odds of Spot ETF approvals arise as Nasdaq goes cold turkey on crypto custody plans
Spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) have been a popular talk in the crypto sphere for the past two months, with key institutional players filing applications for consideration by the US SEC.
EIP-4844 catalyzes ARB, SNX, OP, and VELO as Layer-2 season proliferates
EIP-4844 defines an improvement proposal for the Ethereum network, an upgrade that comes with reduced gas fees. Notably, gas fees, and therefore transaction cost, has been a long-standing concern for the Ethereum network.
Bitcoin: Can XRP’s win take BTC to $40,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price got a respite from sideways trading after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit reached a conclusion, for now. The announcement caused Ripple (XRP) price to double in a few hours, causing other altcoins to also rally from the hype.