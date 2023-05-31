“Adversary nations” like China could ultimately benefit from restrictive crypto policies in the United States, warns Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.
In a May 30 op-ed for MarketWatch, Armstrong again warned that while recent turbulence in crypto markets might tempt U.S. policymakers “to write it off as an unstable asset class,” doing so could see the U.S. cede its status as a financial leader and innovation hub.
Armstrong urged policymakers to see that crypto is “about much more than individual transactions,” instead representing a “transformative technology” that can revolutionize a variety of sectors. He highlighted its ability to provide creators with royalties for secondary market transactions as an example, adding:
Crypto, like the internet before it, has the potential to modernize finance and numerous other sectors, from supply chains to social media, by offering a faster, cheaper, more private, and accessible platform.
Through his status as a public figure and head of Coinbase, Armstrong has long pushed for U.S. policymakers to provide the crypto industry with the regulatory clarity that could help realize its potential while protecting consumers.
Coinbase has also asked for clarity from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission around which digital assets qualify as securities, arguing against the agency’s “regulation by enforcement” approach. SEC Chair Gary Gensler has previously argued that digital assets already fall under existing securities regulations.
In the op-ed, Armstrong added it was unsurprising that Hong Kong is positioning itself to be a global crypto hub as China looks to challenge the U.S.’s role as the global financial leader in a variety of ways, such as the recent launch of the digital yuan.
Armstrong warned that failing to pass comprehensive crypto legislation would result in the U.S. needing to play catch-up and spend billions to bring innovation back to the U.S., but noted that even with a “colossal and sustained effort,” it might be too late by then.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
