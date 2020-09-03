ChainLink Technical Analysis: LINK/USD could still bounce back up if $13 is defended

LINK/USD is currently trading at $13.33 after an overall market weakness.

ChainLink had a massive bull rally towards $20 outperforming the majority of the market.

There is a descending triangle pattern formed on the daily chart that indicates a possible bounce for LINK if the $13 support level is held. The entire cryptocurrency market took a big hit in the past 24 hours after the U.S. stock market dropped as well.

LINK/USD daily chart

As mentioned above, the $13 support level is now the most crucial point for the bulls in the short-term. Both the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA have already been lost. There is also another support level nearby at $12.09 established on August 11. As for resistance levels, LINK bulls are facing a significant one at $17.77 and the upper trendline of the descending triangle.

At this point, anything above the upper trendline could be considered a signal to buy while a clear loss of $13 might be a trigger for another leg down towards $12. The next bullish target would be around $17.77 where a notable resistance level is currently established.