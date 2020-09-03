ChainLink Technical Analysis: LINK/USD could still bounce back up if $13 is defended

- LINK/USD is currently trading at $13.33 after an overall market weakness.
- ChainLink had a massive bull rally towards $20 outperforming the majority of the market.
There is a descending triangle pattern formed on the daily chart that indicates a possible bounce for LINK if the $13 support level is held. The entire cryptocurrency market took a big hit in the past 24 hours after the U.S. stock market dropped as well.
LINK/USD daily chart
As mentioned above, the $13 support level is now the most crucial point for the bulls in the short-term. Both the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA have already been lost. There is also another support level nearby at $12.09 established on August 11. As for resistance levels, LINK bulls are facing a significant one at $17.77 and the upper trendline of the descending triangle.
At this point, anything above the upper trendline could be considered a signal to buy while a clear loss of $13 might be a trigger for another leg down towards $12. The next bullish target would be around $17.77 where a notable resistance level is currently established.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
