Chainlink price soars 10% amid stability in the Bitcoin market

- Chainlink price rises above the consolidation in the cryptocurrency market to close in on all-time highs at $4.90.
- Chainlink is strong against BTC as the MACD holds firmly within the positive territory.
Chainlink (LINK) over 10% growth in the last 24-hours places it among the most bullish and best-performing cryptocurrencies even as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies struggle to sustain gains. The growth from last week’s dip to lows at $3.12 to $4.66 has seen LINK grind close to its all-time high at $4.90.
The surge is supported by significant growth in Chainlink’s trading volume from $340 million on February 25 to $622 million. This clearly shows that sentiments towards the crypto are positive and investors are actively buying.
The daily range shows the RSI having recovered from a recent dip to 45. The RSI is now settled above 60 and pointing upwards. In other words, Chainlink still has more room for growth despite the surge since the beginning of March.
The price also trading above the moving averages, where the wide gap made by the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA suggests that the bulls are strongly in control. The 50 SMA provides support in the event of a drop towards $3.50 while the 200 SMA holds ground at $2.61.
LINK/USD daily chart
LINK/BTC shows exemplary strength"
Chainlink against BTC bullish moment is strong and forming a higher high pattern since the beginning of 2020. The support at 0.00035 BTC and 0.000456 BTC has been instrumental in the growth experienced since March 1. There is a bullihs cross above the MACD suggesting that the bulls could remain in charge in the coming sessions.
LINK/BTC daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
